A bill that would have allowed the state's established casinos to offer satellite locations within their county of operation appears dead, dashing the hopes of a Kanawha County senator who sought to give downtown Charleston a shot in the arm.
Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, sponsored Senate Bill 100, which flew through the Senate but ran into a double-referenced hydra in the House last week. The bill, which was assigned to both the House Finance and Judiciary committees on March 2, had not been considered by either body as of early Friday afternoon. This year’s legislative session ends Saturday.
Prior to the start of session, Nelson said he envisioned a satellite casino in the former Macy’s department store building, currently owned by the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority. It is one of two former, vacant anchor stores at the mall. J.C. Penney’s is still open, while workers separated Montgomery Ward from the mall and tore it down 20 years ago.
Encova Insurance is now in its place. The Macy’s and Sears buildings remain empty.
Passage of the legislation would have been just one part of the solution to an empty building. Kanawha County voters would have had to pass a referendum allowing it; the state Lottery Commission needed to approve it; and Mardi Gras Casino owners would have had to invest millions of dollars in the building to serve a shrinking population, in addition to reaching a lease or purchase agreement with CURA.
“Sen. Nelson was trying to represent his district,” said John Cavacini, West Virginia Gambling and Racing Association executive director on Friday. “He was trying to develop a need for something to go in the mall that would tie into the convention center across the street and the hotels in the area and restaurants. I applaud him for his efforts.”
Cavacini, however, did not lobby publicly for the bill, nor did any of the other affected parties.
“Obviously at this late date the Legislature getting into another gaming issue is not something they wanted to do,” Cavacini said.
Attempts Friday to reach both Nelson and CURA were unsuccessful.
The initial satellite casino idea arose in 2019, when construction on I-70 near Wheeling cut gamblers off from Wheeling Island and its casino. Nelson, then a member of the House of Delegates, sponsored the same bill that year and forced a voice vote in Senate finance, where the measure was defeated 8-7.
“Why not put out an option that would allow for a gambling destination in downtown Charleston?” Nelson asked last summer in a Gazette-Mail interview. “It would provide an opportunity to put something in the mall.”