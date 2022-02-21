The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill designed to boost funding for the state’s cash-strapped oil and gas well inspection unit.
The Senate green-lit Senate Bill 480 in a 25-8 vote Monday, advancing the measure to the House of Delegates.
SB 480 has been estimated to restore the office’s inspector-to-well ratio to roughly 4,000-to-1 by imposing a $100 annual oversight fee for unplugged wells that produce 10,000 cubic feet or more of gas per day.
The number of inspectors in the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas responsible for monitoring oil and natural gas drilling, storage and production statewide has fallen from 17 to nine.
The office needs $1.3 million more annually just to get back to previous staffing levels that well safety proponents say were already inadequate, a shortfall driven by its main revenue pipeline — permit fees — drying up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, said on the Senate floor prior to SB 480’s passage that he favored it over another bill aimed at bolstering Office of Oil and Gas funding, SB 613, because the latter was severance tax-based, whereas SB 480 is based on production.
“This is a fair way to do it for the people of West Virginia and for the industry,” Smith said.
Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, voted against SB 480 after arguing on the Senate floor Monday that the bill was rushed through the legislative process. Nelson said what he called an “arbitrary” $100 fee on higher-producing wells may not be the most prudent solution to what he acknowledged was a funding problem for the Office of Oil and Gas.
“I think that we need to look at this a little bit more,” Nelson said.
The Energy, Industry and Mining Committee approved SB 480 in a 9-3 vote last week without debate and then shelved planned consideration of SB 613 before Smith hastily adjourned the meeting. Smith said the bill should have been sent to the Finance Committee rather than his committee.
But the Senate dispensed with a planned second reference to the Finance Committee at the request of committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, who voted against the bill Monday.
Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said SB 480’s fee would be too onerous on producers.
State lawmakers have declined for the second straight legislative session to consider House Bill 2725, which would bolster Office of Oil and Gas funding further with an annual $100 fee for operators of all unplugged wells that don’t only provide free gas to a landowner.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization cofounder David McMahon has called on the Legislature to approve an annual $100 fee for operators of all wells — or essentially anything that will increase the Office of Oil and Gas’ number of inspectors above what it was before downsizing.