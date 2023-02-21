Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A bill that would require West Virginia officials to designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation has lost momentum in the 2023 legislative regular session.

The momentum has shifted to a bill that would do the same thing for coal electric generation.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you