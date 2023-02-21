A bill that would require West Virginia officials to designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation has lost momentum in the 2023 legislative regular session.
The momentum has shifted to a bill that would do the same thing for coal electric generation.
House Bill 3482 would require the Department of Economic Development to identify economically viable sites within the state suitable for coal electric generation projects. The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee advanced the bill to the full House of Delegates after little discussion Thursday.
HB 3482 would mandate that the agency identify sites “likely to create economically viable coal electric generation projects that provide economic benefits.”
The bill would require state officials to “take all reasonable steps to fast-track consideration of permit applications using sites designated by the Department of Economic Development as a site suitable for use as a coal electric generation facility.”
HB 3482’s advancement comes after the House Rules Committee moved a bill that would require Economic Development to designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation to the House’s inactive calendar.
HB 3482’s sole sponsor is Economic Development and Tourism Committee Chairman Gary Howell, R-Mineral.
That bill, Senate Bill 188, was touted by supporters lamenting West Virginia’s shortage of natural gas electric generation projects compared to surrounding states.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton had objected to SB 188, telling legislators in a Senate committee meeting that the bill’s legislative findings would be used to establish that natural gas is the state’s preferred fuel for generating electricity.
SB 188 asserts that production of electricity using natural gas is “highly underdeveloped” compared to nearby states competing for economic development projects. The bill holds that advancement of technology and drilling practices have opened up “opportunity for efficient development of natural gas” in West Virginia.
Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said his organization is optimistic House leadership understands what he contends is SB 188’s importance to improve access to affordable, reliable power.
“West Virginia’s natural gas producers need more local utilization, and the bill provides a much-needed signal to investors that we are open for business with power generation projects,” Burd said in an email.
West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail lobbied for legislation sharing SB 188’s purpose at a December Public Energy Authority meeting.
McPhail criticized West Virginia’s disparity between gas production and electricity generation in her presentation before the Public Energy Authority. She argued that increasing natural gas power generation would lower greenhouse gas emissions and provide greater reliability than intermittent renewable energy sources.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas, but natural gas fueled just 4% of the state’s net electricity generation in 2021 — far below the national clip of 38%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The progress in the House of a bill that would prioritize finding sites for new coal electric generation comes as most of the rest of the country is doing the opposite.
Coal comprised 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021, far more than any other state. But renewable energy development has proven increasingly economic when compared to coal.
A 2020 analysis from the financial advisory firm Lazard estimated the ongoing cost of a new solar energy project is $24 to $32 per megawatt hour, $10 to $16 less per megawatt hour than the cost to operate an existing coal-fired power plant.
Nearly two-thirds of total renewable power generation added last year had lower costs than the cheapest fossil fuel option, according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency, a global intergovernmental agency that supports countries in energy transitions.
A study released last month by a climate policy firm estimated that 99% of coal plants nationwide are more expensive to run than replacing their generation capacity with either new solar or new wind. The firm, Energy Innovation Policy & Technology LLC, researches how to accelerate climate action and renewable energy deployment.
Coal remains a key component in West Virginia’s economy. The state was the second-largest coal producer in the nation in 2021.