Father remembered
West Virginia House of Delegates Assistant Majority Whip Adam Vance, R-Wyoming, recalled his father died Aug. 1 of lung cancer after being a lifelong smoker in a House floor speech against a bill that would have allowed indoor smoking facilities at certain resort areas. The bill failed in the Senate after the House approved it.

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

Legislation opponents noted would have increased worker exposure to secondhand smoke failed in the West Virginia Legislature’s 60-day regular session that ended at Saturday’s close.

House Bill 3341 stalled after the House of Delegates passed it Feb. 25 in a 57-33 vote, a much tighter tally than usual for contested legislation in the Republican-supermajority chamber. The bill never advanced past the Senate Government Organization Committee to which it was referred.

