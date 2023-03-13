Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Presiding over a pulled bill

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, chairs the body's Rules Committee that pulled a bill from its path to passage that would have created a public corporation to focus on energy development in West Virginia’s coalfields. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

A bill that would have created a public corporation to focus on energy development in West Virginia’s coalfields lost momentum late in the state legislative session that ended over the weekend, failing in the Senate.

House Bill 3130 would have created the West Virginia Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

