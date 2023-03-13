West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, chairs the body's Rules Committee that pulled a bill from its path to passage that would have created a public corporation to focus on energy development in West Virginia’s coalfields.
A bill that would have created a public corporation to focus on energy development in West Virginia’s coalfields lost momentum late in the state legislative session that ended over the weekend, failing in the Senate.
House Bill 3130 would have created the West Virginia Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority.
Under the bill approved in a 70-23 vote in the House of Delegates last month, the new authority would have consisted of four governor appointees and the Department of Economic Development secretary, who would have chaired the new public corporation.
HB 3130 made it to a final reading in the Senate on Friday before the Senate Rules Committee removed it from the calendar.
The bill’s stated aim was to create jobs and promote opportunities for “energy development, energy storage, and manufacturing” in the state’s coalfields.
The legislation offered a loose definition of coalfields and would have given wide latitude to the governor in selecting appointees to the authority who could serve up to two successive four-year terms. HB 3130 defined “West Virginia coalfields” as any county that has economically benefited from the coal mining industry and has otherwise been or will be significantly affected by the industry.
The authority could have entered into agreements with any U.S. state or agency and entered into loans with contracting parties to finance any project under HB 3130.
The measure required only that all five authority members be West Virginia residents. Members were to serve without compensation.
The authority would have had the power and duty to apply for and award grants, enter into secured loan agreements and invest funds to support and develop energy projects, energy storage and manufacturing in the West Virginia coalfields.
Senate communications director Jacque Bland indicated Saturday that she didn’t know why the bill was pulled from the body’s calendar.
Before the measure got to the Senate, the House Government Organization Committee amended it to prohibit the proposed authority from buying property, a restriction embedded in the bill that its proposer, Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette, said would keep the state from using tax dollars to buy land and add to land-use restrictions imposed by carbon offset agreements.
Carbon offset agreements enable the carbon sequestered by landowners in those agreements to become part of a carbon market in the form of carbon credits. Carbon credits are permits that companies use to offset the carbon dioxide they emit. Credits represent the removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
The Senate version of another bill that failed, Senate Bill 739, would have imposed a 60-day moratorium on timber-related carbon capture agreements, but the Senate refused to accept a House-approved version of the bill adding registration requirements for such agreements but removing the moratorium.
The lead sponsor of HB 3130 was House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, a 2024 gubernatorial candidate
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.