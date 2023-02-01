Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A bill that would make West Virginia responsible for licensing, inspection and enforcement of medical, academic and industrial uses of certain radioactive materials moved closer to passage in the state House of Delegates Wednesday.

The House Judiciary Committee signed off on House Bill 2896, which would make West Virginia an “agreement state” with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

