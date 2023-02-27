Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Moratorium measure

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, is chair of the Rules Committee that originated a rapidly advancing bill that would set a 60-day moratorium on carbon capture agreements. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Legislation that would halt all carbon capture agreements is on the verge of passing the West Virginia Senate, having taken a stealthy, speedy path to get there.

Senate Bill 739 is poised for a vote on passage Tuesday after originating in the Senate Rules Committee Saturday. Rules committees rarely originate bills.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

