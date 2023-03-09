West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday in support of a bill that would target shareholder votes on behalf of a state retirement benefit asset management board that factor in environmental and social principles.
WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography
A bill that would target shareholder votes on behalf of a state retirement benefit asset management board that factor in environmental and social principles is a step away from the governor’s desk.
Just as the West Virginia House Judiciary Committee did before it earlier this session, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved House Bill 2862 after brushing aside warnings from the executive director of the Investment Management Board the measure would be costly.
HB 2862 now goes before the full Senate.
The board invests assets for the retirement systems of deputy sheriffs, emergency management services, judges, municipal police officers and firefighters, public employees, State Police and teachers.
HB 2862 would designate “environmental, social and corporate governance” as factors that aren’t to be considered in shareholder votes cast by the state Investment Management Board or fund managers it entrusts with casting such votes.
Board Executive Director Craig Slaughter cautioned the committee against HB 2862, which has been championed by state Treasurer and 2024 U.S. House of Representatives Republican candidate Riley Moore.
Slaughter has estimated that HB 2862 could cost anywhere from $500,000 to $20 million annually, conceding the latter figure is unlikely but predicting a costly transition to board trustees having to get more involved day-to-day in the proxy voting process.
HB 2862 defines proxy votes as shareholder votes cast by a board-approved fund manager or other entity on the board’s behalf.
Slaughter said he “didn’t get a clear answer” from money managers the board relies on as to whether they could accept HB 2862.
Slaughter said Moore refused to accept some bill amendments proposed by the board and called HB 2862 an unnecessary measure since his board already values the economic best interest of beneficiaries, mainly pensioners.
“It seems like the best thing, the most obvious thing to do since the treasurer sits on our board would be to come to the board and make a case for why he thought this was done improperly,” said Slaughter, who testified after Moore. “And that's never been done.”
The state Investment Management Board consists of 13 members, including the governor, auditor and treasurer plus 10 Senate-confirmed governor appointees.
State law holds the board “should be immune to changing political climates.”
Moore defended the bill before the committee, saying it would safeguard against financial decisions made on the state’s behalf based on ESG or non-economic principles.
ESG investing appears to provide downside protection, particularly during a social or economic crisis, and managing for a low-carbon future improves financial performance, according to an analysis of more than 1,000 research papers on links between ESG and financial performance between 2015 and 2020. The analysis was authored by asset manager Rockefeller Asset Management and the New York University Stern Center for Sustainable Business.
But ESG investing has come under attack from Republicans and energy transition opponents who contend it values politics over profits at the expense of fossil fuel industries.
Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, asked Slaughter for his personal opinion on ESG, which Azinger asserted is rooted in Marxism.
Slaughter responded that some things that “fall under the rubric of ESG” make sense to him and the board’s money managers and that “a whole host of things ... are a bunch of hooey.”
“The problem with ESG is there are thousands and thousands of factors, factors being impacts on investing, that people pigeonhole under the ESG term,” Slaughter replied. “... So trying to say you’re either for or against ESG, in my opinion, is just a question that doesn’t deserve an answer.”
“It matters to us, so it needs to matter to you,” Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, told Slaughter.
HB 2862's lead sponsor, Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, testified after Slaughter before the Judiciary Committee, contending Slaughter's criticism of HB 2862 was off-base.
"This really isn't about the IMB," Jeffries said, expressing concern over proxy services taking ESG approaches.
Proponents of HB 2862 have touted a provision in the bill allowing the board to waive a requirement that it avoid casting any shareholder vote to further ESG and other “nonpecuniary” interests if the board can’t comply without significantly increasing costs or limiting the quality of investment options.
The House passed HB 2862 in a 73-23 vote last week.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.