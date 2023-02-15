The full House of Delegates will consider a bill that would underscore that state officials have the right of eminent domain to establish rail trails as Clay County residents in an unfinished portion of the Elk River Trail object to its planned development behind their homes.
Senate Bill 160, approved by the Senate last month and by the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee Tuesday, would hold the state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities can use eminent domain to establish rail trails.
Department of Commerce General Counsel Garner Marks said the division established last year including the State Rail Authority and other authorities would still have that power even if that language was stricken from the bill.
An amendment by Delegate Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, to remove that language failed in an 11-5 vote.
“[W]e’re talking about exercising the power of eminent domain to create a rails to trails program,” Pinson said. “I think that’s pretty excessive.”
Clay County landowners have threatened to sue the developer of the Elk River Trail and West Virginia authorities if the developer doesn’t give up its claim to own the right-of-way where the project is unfinished.
Landowners have disputed Elk River Railroad claims that the company owns the right-of-way where it plans to complete the Elk River Trail in central Clay County. They say they own 28.75 miles of the right-of-way from near Hartland to near Clendenin, contending that property reverted to them when the railroad line was previously abandoned.
Elk River Railroad, a Summersville-based company, plans to sell the old rail bed to become a segment of the Elk River Trail, operated as a state park by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The bill was amended in committee, meaning it will require Senate concurrence.
