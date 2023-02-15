Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The full House of Delegates will consider a bill that would underscore that state officials have the right of eminent domain to establish rail trails as Clay County residents in an unfinished portion of the Elk River Trail object to its planned development behind their homes.

Senate Bill 160, approved by the Senate last month and by the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee Tuesday, would hold the state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities can use eminent domain to establish rail trails.

