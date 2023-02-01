Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Against the bill

Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, speaks against a bill to allow construction of non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted authorization from the West Virginia Public Service Commission in any zoning district in a committee meeting Wednesday. The bill failed on a 12-12 vote in the House Judiciary Committee.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A bill pushed by the renewable energy industry to allow construction of non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted authorization from the state Public Service Commission in any zoning district failed in a tie vote Wednesday.

House Bill 2459 failed in a 12-12 vote in the West Virginia House Judiciary Committee after an hour-plus-long discussion of the bill that passed the House of Delegates last year before stalling in the Senate.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you