Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, speaks against a bill to allow construction of non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted authorization from the West Virginia Public Service Commission in any zoning district in a committee meeting Wednesday. The bill failed on a 12-12 vote in the House Judiciary Committee.
A bill pushed by the renewable energy industry to allow construction of non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted authorization from the state Public Service Commission in any zoning district failed in a tie vote Wednesday.
House Bill 2459 failed in a 12-12 vote in the West Virginia House Judiciary Committee after an hour-plus-long discussion of the bill that passed the House of Delegates last year before stalling in the Senate.
Renewable energy industry representatives, including EDF Renewables, have pushed for the measure, saying it would provide uniformity in the permitting process. Opponents have said it would rob communities of local control.
HB 2459 passed the House last year after it adopted an amendment from proposed by Delegate Bryan Ward, R-Hardy, excluding wind-powered electric generating facilities from the bill after Ward explained that, without it, the bill would allow a proposed wind turbine site in Hardy County opposed by landowners and local officials.
Ward spoke out vehemently against HB 2459 Wednesday after an amendment he proposed to exclude wind projects solar panel arrays covering more than 10 acres failed in a 13-11 vote.
“This is about turning a quick buck on federal subsidies, without consideration of all, to what people have to look at,” Ward said.
The bill’s sole sponsor, Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, argued the bill would speed up permitting after referencing issues solar projects have had securing permit approval in his county, where projects have triggered opposition.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, one of the Legislature’s most vocal proponents of renewable energy, maintained his opposition to the bill from last year.
“[I]f somebody is building a home in a residentially zoned community ... they [should] have some expectation that it will stay that way into the future and that their investment will be protected,” Hansen said. “And it’s a challenge for me to try to do something from Charleston to undermine local control, local zoning, people who know their communities the best.”