A bill that would have limited homeless shelters died in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday.
House Bill 4753 took a legislative roller-coaster ride, starting in the House Judiciary Committee, followed by a public hearing Monday morning before moving on and off the House’s calendar Wednesday. The bill eventually made its final stop at the foot of the House Special Calendar, where delegates did not take it up again before adjourning for the day.
Because Wednesday was Crossover Day, the day when bills have to pass their chambers of origin to ensure lawmakers in the other chamber have time to consider the bill, House Bill 4753 effectively is dead for this year's regular session, which ends March 12.
The bill had been on a fast track through the House after it was introduced on Feb. 15, the last day to introduce bills in that chamber.
The bill was a statewide measure that arose out of points of contention among communities and the city of Charleston over proposed housing for homeless people and safety concerns voiced by parents at Sacred Heart Grade School, a private school in downtown Charleston.
Instead of a new law, a committee to study and propose legislation to address mental health issues and issues faced by homeless people is in the works, House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said Wednesday. Skaff sponsored the bill with Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
HB 4753 would have prevented municipalities from authorizing or permitting homeless encampments within 1,000 feet of a school or licensed child care facility. The bill would have made it so that anyone could file a lawsuit and seek an injunction to stop or remove a homeless encampment or temporary housing for homeless people if it’s found to be in violation of the provisions of the bill.
The bill would have been retroactively effective as to affect any action any municipality had taken since Jan. 1.
People supporting the bill said it would provide safety to communities and students. People who spoke against the bill said it would limit access to resources for homeless people, put the state in the position of legislating a municipal issue, and violate the First Amendment right of churches to practice their faith through service.
Reached Wednesday evening, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she’d taken calls about the bill from mayors and clergy all over the state. Mayors and clergy members want to provide input and be helpful with issues relating to mental health and substance abuse, she said.
“It’s an issue that mayors want to be consulted about and work with legislators on,” Goodwin said. “It’s worth repeating that everyone has the same goals, I promise you we all have the same goals of keeping the community safe and kids safe but also helping the folks that need help the most.”
What’s come out of the discussion of the bill are concerns over mental health, she said. Goodwin added that she’s glad to see other mental health-related bills gaining momentum in the House.