A bill requiring West Virginia teachers to receive training and education on how to identify and prevent self-harm and eating disorders in their students is heading to Gov. Jim Justice's desk after passing the state Senate on Friday.
House Bill 4074 -- known as Meghan’s Law -- is named in honor of Delegate Wayne Clark’s daughter, who developed an eating disorder that nearly threatened her life while playing high school sports.
In addition to requiring teachers and some school volunteers to receive training on the causes and signs of eating disorders and self harm, students in grades 5-12 also would be educated on them annually.
The bill passed the Senate 33-1 on Thursday, with Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, the lone no vote.
Brown, who holds a master’s degree in counseling and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, said he was concerned about who could be held liable if an educator is unsuccessful in identifying such a condition in a student.
“I see so many things here that could cause liability, not just to the employee but also to the [school] systems. I feel this bill burdens teachers [who have] other responsibilities,” Brown said. “These issues are very stealth-like. It takes a lot more than three days of training to ID children with these behaviors. I feel it’s going to put teachers in a very precarious situation.”
Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, read a letter from Clark, R-Jefferson, on the Senate floor Thursday urging lawmakers to pass the law and “help thousands of maturing children in the state.”
“I started this struggle by a simple statement made to my daughter by one of her [cheerleading] coaches that she was too fat,” Clark wrote.
Clark’s daughter -- who stood 5-foot-3 and weighed just 125 pounds -- began trying to lose weight in response to the comment.
“She went to the internet, and guess what she found? Websites and social media telling her how to lose weight. [This led] an eating disorder to take over and take control of every part of her life,” Clark’s statement read. “It could have been dealt with sooner, if coaches and teachers were educated [on these issues].”
Education for students in middle and high schools would be facilitated annually, according to the bill.
If signed into law, teachers would have to undergo training -- requirements for which would be set by the state school board by Sept. 1 -- every three years. The training could be virtual or occur through “self-review of materials and resources provided by the state board.”
The language in the law does not clarify exactly what the training would entail.
The bill now goes to the governor.