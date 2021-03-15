Legislation that would make it illegal to remove or relocate Confederate memorials or monuments from the state Capitol grounds and other public locations around West Virginia is headed to the floor of the House of Delegates after advancing from the House Government Organization Committee on a party line 19-6 vote.
Under House Bill 2714, it would become a misdemeanor to remove, relocate, rename or alter such monuments and memorials, a protection that would also apply to schools and streets named for Confederate officers or officials.
Although the bill generally extends protections to statuary commemorating military conflicts, as well as monuments to labor, civil rights and Native Americans, the bill’s intent was made clear when the committee rejected on a 19-6 vote an amendment to exclude Confederate statuary from the bill’s protections.
The committee also rejected on a voice vote an amendment clarifying that protections for military statuary applies to individuals and forces that fought for the United States.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said language in the bill protecting other types of statuary was a smokescreen, and that the real intent of the bill is a response to efforts nationally and locally to remove Confederate monuments from public places because of their allusions to white supremacy.
“I’m not aware of any efforts to take down statues of any of the other protected classes in the bill,” he said, adding, “Just because this bill doesn’t mention the Civil War or the Confederacy doesn’t mean it’s not the most important part of this bill.”
Indeed, the portion of the bill that lists military conflicts that would have protected status refers to the Civil War as the War Between the States, the phrase used by Confederates and Confederate sympathizers to refer to the war.
“I think this is a really sad day. Our country fought a war to eliminate slavery, and we had insurrectionists who committed treason against the Union,” Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, said of the bill. “The idea they should be honored just like other important persons in the state, I have problems with.”
Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, suggested the bill simply clarifies who has authority to authorize removing or relocating statuary.
“What this bill really does is set forward a process for removing a statue,” he said. “It’s not saying they can’t be removed, it says you have to go through a process with the state Historic Preservation Office.”
Under the bill, state, county or municipal governments could petition the office for a permit to remove or relocate statuary within their borders. The bill does not specify a process for petitioning the office, or procedures for the permitting process.
During questioning, Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the state Department of Arts, Culture and History, insisted the Capitol Building Commission’s authority to approve or reject “substantive physical changes to the grounds and buildings of the state Capitol complex” does not apply to statuary.
“It specifically does not say, 'monuments,'” he told the committee.
Reid-Smith said the commission conducted a public hearing on the Stonewall Jackson statue on the Capitol grounds and bust in the Capitol rotunda in December.
“We gave them the opportunity to make comments, but we did not take action,” he said.
At that meeting, seven speakers were for and one against removing the statue of the Confederate general and slave owner from its prominent location on the Capitol grounds.
“It is really shocking to me that in 2020, almost 2021, we are having this discussion about placement of a Confederate general on our grounds,” Rev. David Fryson, lawyer, pastor of New First Baptist Church in Charleston and retired diversity director at West Virginia University, said during that December meeting.
“This is hate speech. This is not about the Civil War. This is not about gallantry in battle,” Howard Swint, a longtime removal advocate, told the commission.
At the time, Swint encouraged commissioners to visit the Southern Poverty Law Center website for its timeline of installation of Confederate statuary.
The timeline notes there were two spikes in installation of Confederate statues: From the 1900s to the 1920s, as southern states were enacting Jim Crow laws, and in the 1950s and 1960s, during integration of public schools.
The Stonewall Jackson statue was originally erected in 1910, while the bust of Jackson in the Capitol rotunda was installed in 1959.
Regarding the committee action Monday, Swint said, “If the Legislature wants to put forth a message to the business community in the U.S. that the state is closed for business, they should pass that bill.”
Swint, a commercial realtor in Charleston, added, “The passage of that bill would say to the rest of the nation and the world that West Virginians are either profoundly ignorant of their history or are racists in their hearts.”
Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, had a different perspective in committee Monday, saying, “A great nation, nor should a great state, hide its history.”