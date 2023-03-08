The West Virginia Senate has advanced legislation to the governor that would exempt rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to technology products and national security from severance tax for nearly a decade.
In a 32-0 vote Wednesday, the Senate approved House Bill 3012, which would create the exemption for nine years effective July 1. The House approved HB 3012 in a 91-7 vote last month after the House Finance Committee shortened the length of the exemption to nine years from the 12 provided in the original bill.
The bipartisan bill is designed to encourage economic development from rare earth elements and critical minerals. Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metallic elements whose magnetic, electrochemical and other properties make them key components of cellphones, televisions, computer hard drives and other electronic devices, as well as defense applications including lasers and radar and sonar systems.
Rare earth elements are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Former President Donald Trump issued an executive order in 2017 defining critical minerals as essential to U.S. economic and national security.
The United States had 1.5 million metric tons of rare earth elements in reserve as of January 2021 — 3% of China’s total reserves, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
West Virginia Water Research Institute Director Paul Ziemkiewicz argued in committee meetings in 2021 before state lawmakers that rare earth recovery efforts could be a long-term economic solution for the state.
The institute has been assessing the feasibility of scaling up acid mine drainage treatment technology to support a nationwide supply chain of valuable rare earth elements and critical minerals.
HB 3012 defines rare earth elements as yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, lutetium and scandium.
The House overwhelmingly approved legislation last year, House Bill 4025, that would have provided a five-year exemption from severance tax for rare earth elements and critical minerals. That bill died after the House rejected a change made by the Senate to the bill that added a provision allowing counties to impose an amusement tax.
Last year, the Legislature passed HB 4003, which established that any party that treats any mine drainage may derive “commercial benefit” from any elements or other byproducts of the treated material.
