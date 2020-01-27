Bill to roll back legal ads raises questions and pushback

Concerns about how West Virginians without internet service would learn about tax hikes, building projects and other issues prompted some state legislators to question the latest attempt to cut back on legal advertisements in newspapers.
House of Delegates Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, on Monday assigned the measure (House Bill 4025) to a subcommittee, which recommended safeguards.
State government agencies, counties, cities, towns and school boards are required to run legal advertisements in newspapers for everything from meeting notices to proposed tax rate changes, delinquent tax lists, requests for bid for government contracts, court notices and sample election ballots. In all, about 300 types of legal notices must be published two to three times over the same number of weeks in local newspapers.
A handful of lawmakers have tried in recent years to eliminate or minimize the legal advertising requirement as newspaper print circulation declines.
This year's bill would have the State Auditor’s Office create a statewide central website for legal ads. Entities using the statewide site would have the option to run the print version of the legal ad only one time.
Delegate Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha, questioned whether politicians in counties with limited internet access could use the legislation to sneak through issues such as levy hikes by running legal notices in print just once.
“If I’m in McDowell County, and half of my constituents don’t have online service, I could comply with the online requirement, and they wouldn’t see it,” Robinson said.
On Monday afternoon, subcommittee members proposed a 2021 deadline for the auditor’s office to set up the central website and delaying until 2023 the option of allowing governmental entities to use the site in lieu of multiple publications in local newspapers.
In December, legislative auditors reported that state and local government entities spent $4.6 million on legal ads in the 2018-19 budget year.
Cities, counties and state agencies more than make up those costs by charging publication fees, said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association.
For delinquent property tax notices, for instance, counties assess a $25 publication fee when the property owner pays the back taxes, or when the property is sold at public auction.
“Almost every county generates substantial revenue from the publication fees over the costs of the legal ads,” Smith said.
Initial responses to Freedom of Information requests sent to all 55 counties show significant income from publication fees, Smith said.
Boone County reported paying $4,923 for legal ads and collecting $69,725 in publication fees in the 2018-19 budget year. That works out to more than $14 received for every $1 spent on legal ads.
Putnam County reported paying $51,190 for legal ads for delinquent property lists and collecting $346,639 in publication fees, interest and penalties -- or nearly $7 for every $1 spent.
Mercer County, Smith said, paid $50,734 for legal ads and collected $451,878 in publication fees. Jefferson County paid $4,482 and collected $497,712.
Twelve counties have responded to the records requests, Smith said.
“Every county on this list shows significant gain on their legals,” he said.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, lead sponsor of the bill and a longtime critic of legal ads, said in December that newspapers such as the Register-Herald of Beckley use the ad revenue to “attack politicians they disagree with and support politicians that push a liberal agenda ...”
Giving government officials the option to publish fewer newspaper ads would add a political element to legal advertising, Smith said.
“If the official likes that newspaper’s politics, we’re going to see it run three times in the paper,” he said.
That official could punish a newspaper for a critical editorial by opting to run future legal ads only once.
“That is one of the scariest things about this,” Smith said.
Legal ad rates are set in state law, based on newspaper circulation.