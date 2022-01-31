A Senate bill aiming to reduce the number of weeks a person can receive state unemployment benefits was sidelined Monday after West Virginia lawmakers adopted a vaccine exemption amendment to the bill.
Legislators left last Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee meeting with Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, proposing an amendment to Senate Bill 2 that would extend unemployment benefits to employees who are fired after refusing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Maynard spoke again Monday afternoon before discussion of the bill, saying he was going to withdraw his amendment because it could derail the bill’s intentions entirely.
“Even though I know this [amendment] is the right thing to do, I’ve decided to work with counsel and draft a piece of legislation that will handle this idea that I had with this amendment separately, so it won’t disintegrate anything that Senate Bill 2 is trying to accomplish,” Maynard said.
The bill would make significant changes to the state’s unemployment system. It would cut benefits paid to unemployed workers from 26 weeks to 12 weeks if the average state rate is at or below 5.5%. If the rate goes above 5.5%, an extra week of benefits is added for every 0.5% increase. The bill sets a maximum amount of 20 weeks of paid benefits if the state’s unemployment rate is higher than 9% — an amount last reached during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed bill is sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, and would become effective in January 2023, if passed.
But immediately after Maynard’s comments, Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, offered the amendment again. He said Maynard’s attempts were doomed to fail.
“I’ll be honest, while I understand [Maynard’s] desire to craft legislation, I don’t believe that legislation will go through this body, or likely become law, if it’s not attached to something like this,” Karnes said.
All five Democrats on the committee, joined by Karnes, Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming and Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, voted to adopt the amendment. Judiciary Chairman Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, Takubo and Maynard voted against the amendment.
Five minutes later, Trump discontinued further discussion of the bill.
“It’s off the agenda, to perhaps be returned,” Trump said.
Also Monday, the Senate Finance Committee unanimously advanced Senate Bill 3, an accompanying unemployment bill, which requires additional work search activities to qualify for unemployment benefits. Takubo is the bill’s lead sponsor, with Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, and Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, as co-sponsors.
The bill would add new requirements for unemployed workers to prove they are actively seeking a new job. The bill creates 10 new methods for doing so, of which people must complete four.
Both bills were single-referenced in committee.