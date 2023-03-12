The West Virginia Senate has forwarded a bill to the governor that would transfer administration of a fund that helps public water systems finance infrastructure improvements.
The Senate signed off in a 33-0 vote on technical revisions made in the House of Delegates to Senate Bill 561, which would transfer administration of the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the DEP.
SB 561’s passage comes after Gov. Jim Justice earlier this month signed into law House Bill 2006, legislation that will break up the DHHR into three separate agencies.
The state Water Development Authority would still manage the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund under SB 561, doing so under the DEP instead of the DHHR. SB 561 will be effective July 1.
The Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund gives financial support to public water systems to finance eligible infrastructure improvements to comply with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
Typical fund-supported projects include water treatment plant upgrades, distribution and storage upgrades and water system extensions.
The state Auditor’s Office said last month there was $688,000 in the fund, noting that the Water Development Authority, not the DHHR, is the owner of the fund in the state’s accounting system.
A bill that would set a $300,000 maximum for project costs for water or wastewater facility upgrades reducing maintenance and operations costs or waterline leakages, SB 31, stalled in the House Finance Committee after passing the Senate unanimously earlier this month. The provision was to apply to a Water Development Authority account for critical needs and failing systems.
A 2019 study found most West Virginia counties ranked in the top third nationally in increasing rates of health-based drinking water violations from 2016 to 2019. Conducted by a collection of environmental groups, the study analyzed violations of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
Nearly a quarter of West Virginia’s 862 public water systems were considered enforcement priorities last year under the Safe Drinking Water Act, according to federal Environmental Protection Agency data.
Enforcement priority status means a public water system has unresolved serious, multiple or continuing violations of federal drinking water quality standards.
One in every 20 public water systems considered enforcement priorities nationwide in 2021 were in West Virginia. Almost all violations in West Virginia were over public notification or monitoring and reporting.
Monitoring and reporting violations signify failure to conduct regular monitoring of drinking water quality or submit required timely monitoring results to the state or EPA.
Public notice violations mean systems failed to alert customers to a serious problem with their drinking water or other violations.
Drinking water systems serving less than 500 people make up more than half of West Virginia’s total number of systems, often lacking the technical or financial ability to comply with federal regulations.
SB 561’s lead sponsor is Economic Development Committee Chairman Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam.
