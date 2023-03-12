Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate has forwarded a bill to the governor that would transfer administration of a fund that helps public water systems finance infrastructure improvements.

The Senate signed off in a 33-0 vote on technical revisions made in the House of Delegates to Senate Bill 561, which would transfer administration of the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the DEP.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

