A bill that would weaken state water quality standards for some suspected human carcinogens and give up legislators’ power to review changes to human health criteria for site-specific water pollution permit limits is now just a vote away from passage through the full Legislature.
The House Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to approve an environmental rules package that includes a provision proposed by the state Department of Environmental Protection that would quicken the public review process for evaluating future adjustments to water toxin levels deemed acceptable.
The rule would remove lawmaker approval as a requirement for revisions of human health criteria based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 national recommended human health criteria, a move that environmentalists and other concerned citizens have decried as a loophole for industry.
The committee advanced the rules package, Senate Bill 279, to the full House of Delegates.
The panel’s approval followed its rejection of amendments proposed by Judiciary Committee Minority Chair Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, and Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha. The amendments were designed to preserve legislators’ power to review site-specific revisions to human health criteria and current water quality standards for the human health criteria that would be weakened by the rule change, respectively.
“This body, the Legislature, gets the opportunity to review these rules, and we should not just give that away to the executive and say we do not want to continue to review these executive decisions,” Lovejoy said.
But as he has done before other committees as the rules package has advanced through the Legislature, Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola defended the rule.
Mandirola said the proposed rule change would preserve an estimated risk level of one additional cancer case per 1 million from the probably carcinogenic human health criteria, and noted that public comment would still be allowed under the change.
Permit limits based on revisions to human health criteria made under the new rule would remain subject to a 45-day public comment period and EPA review under the proposed rule.
The proposed rule would strengthen water quality standards for most of the water quality criteria it includes updates for. But it would weaken standards for benzo[k]fluoranthene (a suspected human carcinogen found in coal tar and coal and oil combustion emissions), DDT (a possible human carcinogen and insecticide banned in the U.S. in 1972 whose chemicals persist for a long time in the environment and animal tissues), chrysene (a suspected human carcinogen and kind of hydrocarbon found in coal tar), gamma-Hexachlorocyclohexane (an insecticide whose technical-grade production was banned in 1976) and methyl bromide (a highly toxic fumigant and pesticide).
The proposed rule specifies that bioaccumulation factors may be evaluated on a case-by-case basis as part of the water pollution control permitting process or by petition to the DEP.
Bioaccumulation is the increase of pollutant concentrations in aquatic organisms and was a factor incorporated by the EPA into its 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria.
The EPA provides recommendations for human health criteria for states to consider when adopting criteria into their water quality standards.
An updated fish consumption rate, body weight and drinking water intake are other factors the EPA considered in its 2015 updates.
Mandirola has noted that if a company thinks the data used to develop bioaccumulation factors in EPA criteria doesn’t apply to a specific waterway, they can present a study to the DEP making a case for a revised permit limit.
The EPA allows states to modify its criteria to reflect site-specific conditions or adopt different criteria based on other scientifically defensible methods, subject to agency review.
Mandirola told the House Judiciary Committee the proposed rule change was designed to cut down on the length of time it takes for changes to site-specific permits.
Mandirola said the rule change proposal resulted from a compromise between industry representatives and environmentalist members of a work group that considered human health criteria updates.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition has objected to weakening any water quality standards, arguing that there is no need to weaken water quality standards given current industry compliance and high state cancer rates. The group has also argued that the rule change would reduce public transparency and participation by eliminating legislative review.
West Virginia had the third-highest cancer mortality rate among all states in 2017, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
The West Virginia Manufacturers Association has said the current human health criteria are flawed, requiring site-specific corrections.
The Senate approved SB 279 Monday.