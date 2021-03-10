Legislation to repeal a state law requiring the state treasurer to publish an unclaimed property list in newspapers around the state is headed to the Senate floor after advancing from the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday.
Treasurer Riley Moore told senators it currently costs the treasurer’s office about $220,000 a year to comply with the requirement by publishing the tabloid guide. That includes about $36,000 a year paid to state newspapers to place the insert in their papers.
Moore said the office could save money if it had the discretion to publish the guide just in newspapers serving rural counties, where access to the unclaimed property website is limited.
“We’d like to continue to publish in some newspapers where we think that’s a good idea,” he said.
However, Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association, said the tabloid pays for itself, citing treasurer’s office figures showing that $18 million of unclaimed property was returned to rightful owners last year.
Unclaimed property consists of a variety of assets, including dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance refunds or claims, royalty payments, wages, utility refunds and deposits, child support payments, and contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.
While the treasurer’s office has maintained an unclaimed property website since 2020, Smith said the printed tabloid format encourages perusing for one’s name and names of family and friends, as opposed to entering names into a database.
“It creates tremendous awareness and public interest, and I don’t think that can be matched putting it on a website,” he said.
“Unclaimed property is the people’s money,” Smith said. “If we’re making it less and less likely people will see their names, it’s less likely they’ll make a claim.”
Eventually, assets that go unclaimed are transferred into the state General Revenue fund. Last year, $21 million was transferred, according to the treasurer’s office.
Moore, who became state treasurer in January, said that according to surveys, only about 3% of those making property claims said they first saw their names in the unclaimed property tabloid. Smith disputed that number, suggesting that only a small number of claimants complete the treasurer’s office survey.
Moore also said each edition of the tabloid lists about 15,000 names of unclaimed property owners, listings for property valued at $50 or more received in the past year. He said that’s only a fraction of the 3 million items of unclaimed property held by the treasurer’s office.
He said it would cost more than a $1 million a year to publish the full list, which includes some 200,000 names, but said the full list can be searched on the database.
The bill, Senate Bill 318, is one of at least two under consideration this session that would affect revenue for newspapers in the state.
The other, House Bill 2715, would require the auditor’s office to set up a state central legal advertising website, and would require only one-time publication of legal ads in local newspapers if those ads are posted on the website.
Under current law, legal ads have to be published in local newspapers for two to three consecutive weeks.