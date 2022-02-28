The West Virginia House of Delegates is advancing a bill that would allow county commissioners, county officials, county school system leaders, principals and teachers to have financial interests in goods or supplies contracts they influence or control.
The House Government Organization Committee took up and advanced House Bill 4642 without discussion last week. The committee spent just one minute on it — members neither asked questions nor offered amendments.
The bill wasn't referenced to a second committee, so it's already scheduled for a final vote in the House Tuesday. If it passes there, it will head to the Senate.
Current law bans the following public officials and employees from having direct or indirect financial interests in contracts they "may have any voice, influence or control" over: county commissioners, county officers, county board of education members, members of any other county or district boards, schools superintendents, "district school officers," principals and teachers.
HB 4642 would add an exception for contracts that are for "goods or supplies when the contract has been put out for competitive bid and the contract is awarded based upon lowest cost."
Soliciting bids — prices to provide goods — from multiple companies and picking the least expensive option can help governments reduce costs.
But the process isn't immune to corruption, such as officials specifically writing requests for bids to favor certain companies or breaching bid confidentiality before an award by telling one company what another bid.
The bill would mean these officials, if they got away with that initial foul play, could openly financially benefit from contracts they had a hand in awarding without the financial benefit itself being a crime.
Even if the bidding process was done fairly, the bill would allow these public officials and employees to become financially interested in a contract after it's awarded, posing a conflict of interest if the goods provided aren't what was promised.
Goods contracts can be lucrative — textbook contracts in Kanawha County are worth millions of dollars.
The bill's only sponsor is House Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, who chose to run it in his committee on Wednesday. He told the Gazette-Mail the bill could help small counties where current law prohibits a business owner from both being a politician and selling to the local government he wants to be involved in.
“We get a lot of small contracts where you're driving an hour to get them fulfilled because somebody's cousin sits on the [county commission],” he said.
“I don't want you to have to harm your own business because you have an interest in running for a local political office," he said.