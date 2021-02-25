The bill that would allow charter schools to spread faster in West Virginia and fully legalize online charters is up for amendments Friday in the state Senate.
The Senate Education Committee passed the legislation (House Bill 2012) to the Senate floor this week mostly intact. But the committee did recommend initially allowing significantly fewer students into full-time virtual charter schools than what the House of Delegates’ version would have permitted.
The committee also recommended capping the number of statewide virtual charter schools at two. The House version of the bill only allowed for one virtual statewide charter school.
Each statewide virtual charter would be allowed no more than 1,500 students through July 1, 2024, and, after that, they could each enroll up to 5% of the statewide public school enrollment.
In the House version of the bill, a lone statewide online charter school could enroll 10% of the state’s public schoolers — about 26,160 kids, based on the pre-pandemic statewide enrollment — immediately. Public schoolers transferring into these virtual schools mean fewer state and federal dollars for the county public school systems they leave.
In both versions, a new, unelected statewide board would be able to approve the one or two statewide virtual charter schools, and would then be charged with helping oversee their performance.
If the full Senate approves Senate Education’s recommended changes, or makes any other changes, the House and Senate must agree on a single version of the bill to send to the governor.
The lawmakers on the Senate Education Committee did not recommend tying allowed enrollment growth at these virtual charters to performance.
Both versions of the bill would also still allow individual county school systems to approve their own local virtual charter schools, which could each themselves enroll up to one out of every 10 of their students.
Nor did Senate Education suggest providing much more power to quickly close charter schools that are financially mismanaged or grossly undeserving students.
Two national charter organizations had urged lawmakers to grant that revocation power, which is in the state’s current charter law but seems to be removed under the bill.
“NACSA’s Principles and Standards recommend authorizers have clear, transparent policies on when and how revocation may be considered,” the National Association of Charter School Authorizers wrote about West Virginia’s bill. “Part of the charter school bargain, however, is accepting greater accountability in exchange for greater autonomy.”
Senate Education recommended restoring revocation power if a school administrator or a member of the board governing the charter school were convicted of fraud or misappropriation of funds.
“They would have to be convicted?” Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, asked of the provision during Tuesday’s Senate Education meeting. “Money would be gone then, wouldn’t it?”
“There is plenty of oversight for the charter schools,” said Senate Education Chairwoman Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson. “So just because I don’t agree with their interpretation doesn’t mean that their interpretation is necessarily the right one.”
Senate Education did recommend changing a provision that had raised national organizations’ concerns over how the bill would treat special education students.
Jason Webb, a lobbyist for online education provider Stride Inc., formerly K12 Inc., was called on by Rucker to answer some of Romano’s questions.
Stride, a company traded on the New York Stock Exchange, could be chosen by one or more of the virtual charter schools allowed under the bill to provide the virtual education program for the school.
Education Week described the company as the country’s largest for-profit operator of full-time, online charter schools, in the education news magazine’s 2016 investigation of problems among the online charter sector as a whole.
“What do we have that guarantees that Stride is going to put our kids first before their profits?” Romano asked. “We see it all the time in other areas, that profit becomes the motivator in everything that corporations do because they want that stock price to go up, and here we’re going to hand 5% of our students, potentially, over to entities like Stride.”
“The for-profit part, I’m not sure why it bothers anyone,” Webb replied, “because at the end of the day you’ve got Microsoft, Apple, all of these other companies are selling to school systems and are providing services to the school systems so I just, I don’t see the fear in that.”
“Stride is committed to helping learners of all ages reach their full potential,” the company said in an email. “Every year a student makes progress towards graduation should be counted as a success. For many online students who enroll late in the school year, state test scores demonstrate what a student came to the school knowing, not what the student learned while enrolled in the online school.”