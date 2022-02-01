Two competing bills designed to clarify who can profit from the extraction of rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to technology products and national security are making their way through the Legislature.
The House Judiciary Committee on Monday advanced House Bill 4003, referring it to the full House of Delegates for consideration after previous approval from the Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
That bill would establish that any party that treats any mine drainage may derive “commercial benefit” from any elements or other byproducts of the treated drainage.
The Senate Natural Resources Committee on Monday advanced Senate Bill 458, referring it to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The measure is similar, but limits commercial benefit for treating parties to materials derived only from byproducts of acid mine drainage rather than all mine drainage.
SB 458 also lacks HB 4003’s specification that all funds received by the state Department of Environmental Protection from commercial benefit from mine drainage treatment would go into the agency’s Special Reclamation Water Trust Fund or a set-aside fund for acid mine drainage.
West Virginia Land & Mineral Owners Association President Phil Montague expressed concern about the bills to the committees.
“Our biggest concern here is the fact that they’re taking an asset and giving it to a third party without compensation,” Montague told the Senate Natural Resources Committee.
DEP General Counsel Jason Wandling denied the bills constitute an unlawful government taking, and argued entities that invest time and resources into what is typically an expensive treatment process should reap the financial benefit.
Wandling noted that treatment requires a state-issued National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System site permit for water pollution control.
“You simply cannot go on someone else’s property and treat water for acid or any kind of mine drainage,” Wandling said.
Robert Akers, chief counsel to the state Joint Standing Energy Committee, warned the committee in November when it was considering draft legislation awarding financial benefit to parties that treat acid mine drainage of uncertain legal consequences.
“There’s an enormous body of mineral law in West Virginia,” Akers said during the committee’s interim legislative session meeting in November. “There’s just none of it that directly applies to this particular element.”
Akers and Wandling acknowledged those challenging the law could argue it violates the Fifth Amendment’s prohibition of taking private property without just compensation.
“These questions are ultimately going to come up,” Akers said in November. “Somebody’s going to want their royalty. Somebody’s going to say, ‘Is this a taking?’ These questions, you can’t hide from them because they’ve been there for over 200 years in the history of this state and they’re not going to go away.”
But the DEP and proponents of the incentives in HB 4003 and SB 458 hope the bills encourage treatment of mine drainage, addressing one of West Virginia’s most pernicious environmental problems while clearing up what party can enjoy the profits of what is increasingly looking like a lucrative endeavor due to acid mine drainage’s high concentration of rare earth elements and critical materials.
Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metallic elements whose magnetic, electrochemical and other properties make them key components of cellphones, televisions, computer hard drives and other electronic devices as well as defense applications, including lasers and radar and sonar systems.
Rare earth elements are relatively abundant in the Earth’s crust, but minable concentrations are less common than for most other mineral commodities, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Former President Donald Trump issued an executive order in 2017 defining critical minerals as essential to U.S. economic and national security.
The United States had 1.5 million metric tons of rare earth elements in reserve as of January 2021 — 3% of China’s total reserves, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.
West Virginia Water Research Institute Director Paul Ziemkiewicz argued in committee meetings before state lawmakers that rare earth recovery efforts could be a long-term economic solution for the state last year.
The institute has been assessing the feasibility of scaling up acid mine drainage treatment technology to support a nationwide supply chain of valuable rare earth elements and critical minerals.
Ziemkiewicz told legislators that U.S. efforts to get ahead in the rare earths market has created an opportunity for West Virginia to supply rare earth elements and critical materials for the rest of the nation.
Another bill advanced by the Energy and Manufacturing Committee, House Bill 4025, would provide a five-year exemption from severance tax starting July 1 for extracting rare earth elements and critical minerals. The committee referred the bill to the House Finance Committee.
The severance tax exemption provided for in HB 4025 would apply to all extraction of rare earth elements from any mining process, not just mine drainage.
The state code in which HB 4025 would carve out a rare earth element severance tax exemption imposes a 4% tax on the gross value of natural resource production.
A state Department of Revenue fiscal note for HB 4025 predicts that a proposed exemption applying only to rare earth minerals would not negatively impact state General Revenue Fund collections.
HB 4025 defines rare earth elements as only yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium and scandium.
HB 4025 defines critical minerals as only aluminum, antimony, arsenic, barite, beryllium, bismuth, cesium, chromium, cobalt, fluorspar, gallium, germanium, graphite, hafnium, indium, iridium, lithium, magnesium, manganese, nickel, niobium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, rubidium, ruthenium, tantalum, tin, titanium, tungsten, vanadium, zinc and zirconium.