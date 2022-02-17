Legislative committees in both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature have approved bills that would set up regulatory program for underground storage of injected carbon dioxide.
House Bill 4491 and Senate Bill 622 would designate the state Department of Environmental Protection responsible for setting rules for developing and approving underground carbon dioxide storage facilities.
The nearly identical bills would make it illegal to operate a carbon dioxide storage site without a permit to drill injection wells and sequester carbon dioxide at a specified site.
The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee referred SB 622 to the full Senate Thursday. The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee referred HB 4491 to the House Judiciary Committee.
Permit applications will be accompanied by a fee to be determined by the DEP, with fees to be deposited in a carbon dioxide storage facility administrative fund. The bill holds that the agency will only issue a permit if it determines that the interests of those owning or leasing minerals won’t be adversely impacted or have been addressed in a written agreement between mineral owners, lessees and the storage operator.
The bill requires the storage operator to make a “good-faith effort” to get the consent of all those who own the storage reservoir’s pore space. A pore space is a cavity or void in subsurface rock.
The storage operator must also get the written consent of persons who own at least 75% of the storage reservoir’s pore space and have at least started the process of obtaining the remaining interests through the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is a five-member body regulating the drilling of deep wells in the state that must be chaired by a governor-appointed registered professional engineer with oil and gas industry experience and also consists of the head of the DEP, the chief of the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas, and two other governor appointees that include one independent producer.
HB 4491 and SB 622 require the storage operator to assess migration of carbon dioxide injected for storage and that nonconsenting pore space owners “are or will be justly and reasonably compensated” per DEP rules formed under the legislation.
The bills require the DEP to rule on permit applications within one year.
Speaking before the Senate energy committee, DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola recalled the agency issuing an underground injection experimental well permit to American Electric Power for the Mountaineer coal-fired power plant in Mason County. The plant was the site of a carbon capture project from 2009 to 2011.
The federal Government Accountability Office noted the Mountaineer plant project history said in a December audit report finding the U.S. Department of Energy at risk of wasting a significant amount of funding on carbon capture and sequestration projects that have little chance of success without greater oversight.
AEP withdrew from the initiative at the end of the definition phase, citing a lack of legislative and regulatory support for cost recovery that it had anticipated at the time of its original application to the Energy Department and limited support from outside partners, the GAO said.
Chris Beam, president and chief operating officer of AEP subsidiary Appalachian Power, testified that carbon capture technology is still an uneconomic option for the Mountaineer plant during a Public Service Commission evidentiary hearing earlier this year.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and West Virginia’s other congressional delegates have championed the technology, which has been viewed as a way to keep coal in the energy mix amid the rise of renewable resource use.
“I’m a big fan of CCS,” Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said of carbon capture and sequestration. “I think that’s the only way coal can survive in this day and age.”
But those technologies are expensive and unproven at commercial scale. Critics say they would drive up electricity costs and amount to an unnecessary bailout of uncompetitive coal-fired plants.
Representing TC Energy before both energy committees, lobbyist Ben Beakes urged lawmakers to embrace carbon capture.
“My client views this as the next hundred years of possible business products, business lines,” Beakes told the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Tuesday. “My folks that I represent feel that CO2 is going to be needed 50 and a hundred years from now for product development, not necessarily for the energy component of it.”
The DEP would propose rules for legislative approval under the legislation governing injection well construction and operation requirements and financial responsibility requirements assuring availability of funds for the life of a carbon dioxide sequestration project.
Public notice of applications for permits required under the legislation must allow at least 30 days for public comment, per both bills.
The bills also give the DEP and the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission the power to issue orders allowing for seismic studies and other steps to explore for “suitable locations” for storing carbon dioxide. The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee amended SB 622 to require the operator to post a bond with the DEP in the case of damages caused by seismic activity studies.
The bills specify that any carbon dioxide injected and sequestered under a DEP-issued underground injection control permit will not be considered a pollutant, and that a carbon dioxide storage facility’s operation will not be considered a public nuisance.
Under both bills, the storage operator owns carbon dioxide injected into and stored in a storage reservoir until the DEP issues a certificate of completion. The operator is liable for any damage that the carbon dioxide may cause until the certificate is issued.
The DEP must wait at least 10 years to issue the certificate. After it’s issued, ownership of the stored carbon dioxide would transfer to the pore space owners. The DEP would become liable for the stored carbon dioxide at that point, defending pore space and surface owners against claims using only funds from a carbon dioxide storage facility trust fund.
Beakes reported great industry interest in underground carbon storage and framed the energy approach as a win-win-win for the state.
“We’re capturing carbon from West Virginia entities, storing it in West Virginia and giving the ownership of that carbon to West Virginia landowners,” Beakes said.
Storage operators would have to pay the DEP a fee to be determined by the agency on each ton of carbon dioxide injected for storage. Fees would go into the trust fund, whose fiscal health the DEP would have to file reports on with the Joint Committee on Government and Finance every four years. The first report would be due Dec. 31, 2025.
If an operator can’t “reasonably negotiate” with a surface owner for the right to conduct a seismic study on lands owned by the surface owner, the DEP or the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission are allowed to issue an order for entry onto the lands by the operator under the bills. The operator would have to notify the owners prior to entry, pay them just and reasonable compensation and “reasonably repair” all damages.
“It is the policy of this State to allow for the exploration for geologic storage,” both bills read.
Beakes told the Senate energy panel that he, West Virginia Farm Bureau director of government affairs Dwayne O’Dell and former Delegate Lynwood “Woody” Ireland, R-Ritchie, worked on landowner protections in the bill. O’Dell voiced approval of the bill prior to the Senate energy committee advancing it.
Mandirola noted that the DEP was seeking primacy enforcement authority from the federal Environmental Protection Agency over a class of wells used to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations through an environmental rules package awaiting Gov. Jim Justice’s signature after passage through the state Legislature. Without that primacy enforcement authority, known as primacy, prospective storage operators would have to go to the EPA for permit approval, Mandirola said.
The bills approved by the energy committees set “ground rules” that industry wants to have in place in addition to federally granted primacy, Mandirola reported.