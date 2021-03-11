The House Committee on the Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse passed two bills Wednesday that tweak legislation passed in 2019 establishing a certification process for recovery residences in West Virginia.
The 2019 legislation created a certification process for recovery residences and only permits state funding and referrals if the home is certified. The recovery homes, sometimes also known as sober living houses, must follow industry-best practices.
The 2019 legislation required the state Department of Health and Human Resources to contract with the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences, the state chapter of the national alliance. The alliance has certified more than 30 residences in the state since 2019, said Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha.
One of the two bills originated in the committee Wednesday would end the contract with the state alliance and move the certification in-house to the Bureau for Behavioral Health.
Pushkin was against the move, saying they should give the alliance more time, especially since the pandemic hindered them. But Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said the issue of substance abuse needs to be dealt with and he believes the bureau is the best agency to handle the certification.
The second originating bill will exempt recovery residences with more than 50 beds from the certification process.
Rohrbach said this was an oversight when the bill was originally drafted, and he took responsibility for it. The original bill was meant to handle recovery homes established in typically single-family residences, not more commercial places like Recovery Point. The larger facilities will still be subject to municipal and county building codes.
Rohrbach said the bill was never meant to usurp county or municipal codes, nor was it intended to create an additional step for larger facilities.
As Rohrbach and Pushkin explained, the original legislation was aimed at single-family homes turned into sober living residences. Because of the federal Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, states’ hands are tied when it comes to governing these spaces. As Pushkin said, anyone can purchase a home and use it for their own purposes.
The certification is not mandatory, but does help state residents know which homes are following the national standards of care.
Both originating bills will be referred to the Health and Human Resources Committee.