Two bipartisan bills hit legislative committees Wednesday afternoon and are moving closer to passage.
The Senate Finance Committee unanimously advanced a bill giving state employees a 5% pay raise, an action first teased by Gov. Jim Justice before the Legislative session. The single-referenced bill is now on its way toward a vote in the full Senate.
The House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Committee advanced House Bill 4052, dubbed the “BUILD WV Act,” which aims to address housing concerns for young workers. The bill, also requested by Justice, broadly establishes a method for setting up undefined projects and which state agencies will oversee them.
“The Legislature finds that key geographic areas of this state are on the verge of a burgeoning expansion for economic development, accompanied by unprecedented technical innovation, creation of expansive new businesses in unexplored commercial and industrial markets, with individual opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, personal success and personal development for the people of West Virginia,” the bill reads.
The double-referenced bill will now head to the House Finance Committee. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, are co-sponsoring the bill.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The Senate Economic Development Committee was also set to discuss the BUILD WV Act Wednesday afternoon before the meeting was canceled. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, are co-sponsoring the legislation.
Blair applauded the bills in a statement Wednesday.
“I’m supportive of both of these bills from Governor Justice. I was proud to be with the governor when he announced his intent to deliver these pay raises to our hard-working state employees, and I am thankful that the Legislature’s responsible financial management of the past four years has provided us with this opportunity,” Blair said. “Additionally, there are several great components in the BUILD Act that I believe between the House, the Senate, and the Governor can help meet the demand we are seeing for housing in areas where our state is experiencing significant economic development.”
Baldwin also applauded the bills, but said there is more work to be done.
“We strongly support a pay raise for all public employees. We cannot recruit or retain police, teachers or social workers right now. A 5% raise really isn’t enough to fundamentally change that, but it’s a step in the right direction,” he said in a statement. “The folks left out of the pay raise are retirees, as they have been for more than 20 years. We continue to push for retirees to be included.”
The House committee asked questions to legal counsel and discussed the BUILD WV Act for nearly 90 minutes Wednesday. Baldwin said there is also more work to ensure this program is successful.
“Affordable housing is a real need in parts of the state. I support the idea of incentivizing home-building and look forward to working through some of the details in the legislative process. Housing isn’t a cure-all, though. We’ve had people move to my area but leave due to a lack of broadband and child care. And in Lewisburg, for example, the water system is running at 100% capacity. It needs renovation before we can take on more people,” Baldwin said. “So, the BUILD Act must be implemented thoughtfully in combination with larger infrastructure planning.”