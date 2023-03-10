Bills addressing broad changes to public charter school code and to school safety fund distribution to all schools passed the Senate Friday evening.
Having already passed 65-24 in the House on Feb. 28, House Bill 3084 raise raise the amount of per-pupil state funding that follows a transferring student from a public non-charter school to a public charter school from 90% to 99%. It passed in the Senate 31-1 Friday.
The bill would modify the school state aid formula to include public charter schools, which cannot charge tuition, and task the Department of Education with making a rule to determine funding based on enrollment.
Additionally, the bill would allow public charter schools with physical sites to have access to funding from the West Virginia School Safety Fund and subject them to the same reporting requirements as public non-charter schools.
More broadly, the bill would also alter the school safety funding allocation process from being equally distributed to all schools, charter and non-charter, to being on a needs-based basis. It would further prioritize funding for first outfitting all schools with cameras in special needs classrooms, then building safe entryways before considering other projects.
In terms of athletic participation, the bill would ensure that if a public charter school does not sponsor a particular sport or extracurricular activity, students would be able to participate on the same basis as a public non-charter school student in the sport or activity at the public non-charter school in their district.
In the realm of higher education, it would protect charter schools from dual-credit or work-force credential arrangements with institutions of higher learning that place requirements on public charter schools not placed on public non-charter schools.
Two changes were made to the bill on the Senate floor, which the House must concur with before the bill can be presented to the governor for his consideration. The bill would be effective as of July 1.
In terms of property use, a provision that would have barred county school boards from selling or transferring public facilities after request for use by public charter schools was removed via an amendment presented by the Senate Finance Committee.
Under current code, if a public charter school requests use of a public property owned by a county school system that is not being partially or wholly used for instruction, the county system must allow the public charter school to use or lease it.
The bill was also amended on the Senate floor by Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, Chairwoman of the Senate School Choice Committee, to strike a section that would have prevented an elected official from profiting from a charter school.
"Unfortunately the broadness of this language prohibits someone who may be elected to a local office, be a city elected official, a school board member, from being able to just work at a public charter school," Rucker said.
"We as an elected body vote on things that have to do with charter schools a lot," she said. "This would open it up for anyone in this body or in the House of Delegates or somewhere else to be able to profit or receive monetary considerations from a charter school. Are there any concerns there?"
Rucker said it was not a concern because it's "impossible for a public charter school to be for-profit."
Lastly, the bill would establish a framework and procedures for interactions between public charter schools and county boards of education to facilitate shared service agreements, training programs and information exchanges.
There are currently two brick-and-mortar public charter schools active in the state and two virtual ones. The state currently operates under a self-imposed limit of 10 combined charters.