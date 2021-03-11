West Virginia’s largest business organization is calling on legislators to put the brakes on Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income taxes by 60%, while raising other taxes by more than $900 million a year to make up for part of the lost revenue.
In a memorandum to legislators, the West Virginia Business and Industry Council states: “We applaud Governor Justice’s initiative to do all he can to make West Virginia the most attractive state in the nation to live and work, but our members have concerns over the impact this income tax plan will have on every West Virginian and West Virginia business.”
“[A]ny tax restructuring must not cause businesses considering West Virginia to go elsewhere nor encourage in-state businesses to rethink their operations here,” the memo adds.
The organization, which represents a broad cross-section of state businesses and industries, including retailers, manufacturers, gas and mining companies, contractors, auto dealers, professional services, hospitals, realtors, foresters, beverage and beer wholesalers and telecommunication providers, raised concerns about the economic impact of the plan’s call for significantly higher sales taxes and other taxes. It also cites the potential consequences of creating a revenue shortfall of at least $150 million a year.
“We all agree the elimination of the personal income tax is a laudable goal, but BIC members believe there needs to be study, debate, and public input in order to develop a comprehensive tax restructuring plan,” the memo states.
The memo is unsigned, but directs questions to BIC executive director Mike Clowser.
Among specific concerns:
- The plan does nothing to benefit businesses since, while individuals will benefit from lower income taxes, it does not change tax burdens for business.
“The majority of West Virginia businesses are operated as sole proprietors, limited liability companies limited partnerships or general partnerships. As we understand the proposed legislation, owners of these businesses will see no benefit from the plan,” the memo states.
- Raising the consumer sales tax to 7.9% (or up to 8.9% in localities with a full 1% municipal sales tax) will hurt retailers by encouraging consumers in border counties to shop in border states that would have much lower tax rates.
- Removing sales tax exemptions for a several professional services will make those businesses less competitive and would be an incentive for firms to move out-of-state.
The memo states that the tax plan would be a triple whammy for professions, with a combination of a new tax on their services, higher sales taxes, and higher costs for goods and services they use.
- Significant tax hikes on tobacco products, beer, wine and liquor, and on soft drinks, also will drive consumers to shop outside the state, hurting in-state retailers and crippling West Virginia’s craft beer industry.
“West Virginia has done a tremendous job in cultivating the craft beer industry. This will make West Virginia retailers and brewery companies less competitive and hurt sales,” the memo states.
- Additional taxes on luxury items valued at $5,000 or more, including boats, ATVs, appliances, furniture, electronic equipment, among other items, will further drive consumers to shop outside the state, further hurting West Virginia businesses that sell those products, and effectively producing little additional state revenue.
- Tiered severance taxes on coal and natural gas could hurt those industries with tax rates that rise as prices do.
“The oil and gas industry and the mining industry are reviewing to determine the impact on our already struggling coal and gas workforce,” the memo states.
Finally, the memo warns that the plan will blow a hole in future state budgets.
“The Legislature would need to identify significant cuts to state services or programs to make up the difference,” the memo notes.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
The governor’s bills to phase down the income tax (Senate Bill 600, House Bill 2027) were introduced in the Senate and House of Delegates on Tuesday. The bills are pending in their respective Finance Committees, but neither committee has taken up the legislation.