Legislators heard about the successes and failures of West Virginia’s drug courts Tuesday from someone who has worked with the program since its inception.
Drug court is a diversionary program for nonviolent offenders that offers an intense, one-year program of treatment and supervision as an alternative to incarceration.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard has been involved in drug court since the concept came to West Virginia in the late 1990s, after the state Supreme Court saw how effective it was in Florida. Howard was testifying before the Legislative Oversight Commission on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority during the final day of May legislative interim meetings in Huntington.
In 1999, while working as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Cabell County, Howard was chosen to be in a group the Supreme Court was sending to Florida to learn how to implement a drug court in West Virginia.
West Virginia started with juvenile drug courts, later added adult drug courts, and now has about 30 total statewide, he said.
Howard has been a circuit judge since 2017 and now oversees the drug court in Cabell County he helped create, which also is the largest program in the state, he said.
Drug courts have produced positive outcomes for those who are able to commit to them and are doing their part to provide an alternative to prison for qualified offenders, which helps alleviate overcrowding, Howard said. They also save the state money on incarceration costs, he said.
“When we were running at full capacity, we were, by my numbers, saving the state over $1.1 million, which I know is a small number, but I’m just one judge, so you multiply that around the state,” Howard said.
While the state’s inmate population hasn’t increased significantly as a whole over the past few years, certain facilities are experiencing significant overcrowding, such as the North Central Regional Jail, which is 200 inmates over capacity, according to testimony earlier this week from Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation leaders.
The problem is compounded by a record-high shortage of corrections personnel. The state has 1,040 personnel vacancies, more than 700 of which are correctional officer positions, according to testimony this week.
“I know the main focus, I believe, is trying to get the prison and jail population down," Howard said. "I know we have a real issue with that, retaining staff, retaining COs.”
He added, “So, this is one tool that, I think, you have in your toolbox to use to try to get people out of incarceration and into the court system, in a different avenue, so you can reduce the number of people who are actually incarcerated.”
Drug court participants have face-to-face meetings with a judge every week in court, where they are held accountable and kept on track through respectful dialogue and open communication, Howard said. Participants also work with probation officers, and participate in individual and group therapy to address their addiction.
After about 18 weeks, once they advance to the second phase, a restriction on working is lifted and participants are required to get a job, Howard said.
“This is not just probation. Make no mistake about it, these are people who would be headed to prison,” Howard said. “It seems to me that the best course of action -- rather than housing these people in a jail cell for a year or two and then letting them back out, where they're going to go right back to substance abuse -- is to seriously work on the root cause of the problem, try to rehabilitate them and get them back out into society.”
One major component of drug court is rewarding people with not only their freedom, but recognition for the work they have done to overcome addiction, Howard said.
Drug court often involves graduation ceremonies, which can be public or private events, where participants are lauded for their work and have a chance to acknowledge the supporters who helped them, he said.
“I’ve had the privilege of attending some drug court graduations and, I’ll tell you, it’s powerful,” Delegate Paul Hott, R-Grant, said. “It’s a very emotional experience. To say that it was an intense process would be an understatement, I think.”
In his time working in drug court, Howard has watched people overcome their addiction, get jobs and even get their children back after having had them taken away, he said.
He showed several photographs of past graduates to lawmakers.
“She’s getting her kids back," Howard said of one graduate’s photo. "I see her every time I walk in the mall. She’s got a job there, always has a big smile on her face. She’s in a healthy relationship. She’s a completely different person.”
Howard added, “Drug court, I can’t emphasize enough how powerful it is and how effective it is. I think it’s really our most important tool for combating addition. I’ve been in this system now for 25 years, and I've seen what works and what doesn’t.”
Despite the success stories, drug court has about a 50% success rate in Cabell County. This is higher than the national average and still amounts to a significant number of people who are able to use the program to thwart their addictions, Howard said.
“I would be lying if I said everybody who comes into drug court is a spectacular success story, because, almost for every person who is a spectacular success story, we have a spectacular failure,” Howard said. “Some people just can’t put it down. No matter how much supervision we give them, or how much intense therapy we do, some people still end up eventually failing out of drug court and having to do time.”