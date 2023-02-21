Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Chris Pritt

Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, speaks in favor of Senate Bill 10, which would allow concealed weapons permit-holders to carry a pistol or revolver on college campuses. The House of Delegates approved the bill Tuesday and it now heads to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

A bill to allow concealed weapons on college and university campuses will go to the governor for signing after it was approved Tuesday by the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Senate Bill 10, which has already cleared the Senate, was approved by a vote of 84-13 in the House with three delegates absent.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Tags

Recommended for you