The West Virginia House of Delegates will consider a bill this week to allow guns on college and university campuses, amid pleas to reconsider by faculty and students in higher education.
The West Virginia Senate has already approved Senate Bill 10, known as the Campus Self-Defense Act, and legislation advanced last week out of the House Judiciary Committee. It will hit the House floor this week, where it will be considered by the Republican supermajority.
Proponents, including Delegate Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier, believe the bill would allow students and faculty who carry guns to protect themselves from mass shooters. Honaker is a former Virginia state trooper and responded to the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting that killed 33 people.
“There are those of us in this room with a fear that another Virginia Tech will take place. We’ll wish to God there was somebody in that place that had a firearm to defend themselves and the people around them,” he said during a House Judiciary Committee meeting last week.
Witnesses called at the meeting by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, testified the bill would create a toxic learning environment and contribute to a growing mental health crisis on campus.
Dr. Chris White is a retired U.S. Marine and a professor at Marshall University who teaches a class on guns in American History. White pointed out that Second Amendment discussions often include emphasis on arming the citizenry, but people often forget the country’s forefathers placed just as much emphasis on the need for training.
White says that’s where West Virginia’s concealed-carry permit lacks. It requires minimal training by modern gun-safety standards.
“If I were to compare that with the military and what law enforcement has to go through, it’s night and day,” White said.
White argues that more guns on campus could create chaos for officers who have to respond to an incident.
“When law enforcement responds to an active shooter situation, they’re not begging to run across somebody who just has a regular concealed carry permit who can help them in their cause, because that person hasn’t trained with them,” White said. “They’re hoping they actually don’t encounter somebody like that, because they won’t know if that person is a threat or not.”
“In this situation, in college environments, I think we’re just adding more fuel to the fire,” White added.
Eleven states have campus carry laws. While it is too soon to tell if this type of legislation will result in increased violence, White said there is likely to be a more significant increase in accidental discharges, as well as related deaths and injuries. And according to White, it won’t be concealed carry permit holders who make the mistakes.
The bill includes a mandate for colleges and universities to provide storage areas and lockers for weapons in residence halls, but does not set a standard regarding security for these areas. White said he believes this will give people who don’t have permits access to stored guns.
“When we bring people into the environment, and they believe they’re going to be safe because of the concealed weapons permit, then that can give other people access to those firearms. I don’t think they’re going to make a mistake. I think it’s going to be the other people in the dorm room,” White said.
On Jan. 18, the student government at West Virginia University passed a proclamation opposing all legislation that would allow guns on college campuses, with students supporting the autonomy of institutions to make such decisions, said WVU student Olivia Dowler, legislative affairs liaison to state government.
The WVU Faculty Senate also opposes legislation that allows guns to be carried on campus, said Eloise Elliott, the organization’s representative to state government.
When asked for opinions, the school’s faculty responded overwhelmingly that allowing guns in classrooms would create a fearful environment, Elliott said.
“I’ve got emails from faculty saying they would be very fearful if this passed. They would be afraid to be in their classrooms,” Elliott said.
According to Elliott and Dowler, the bill also could contribute to poor mental health outcomes on campuses.
Elliott cited statistics from WVU’s Carruth Center for Counseling and Psychological Services that showed a 6% increase in appointments in a one-year period. Even more astounding, Elliott said, was that crisis interventions went up 310% in a year.
Elliott said 30% of students counseled at the center reported self injury, while 31% reported suicidal thoughts and 13% reported a previous suicide attempt, Elliott said.
The growing mental health crisis in America’s colleges and universities is something WVU students deal with every day, Dowler said.
She cited as evidence WVU Police crime and fire logs from the past 90 days, which showed seven suicide threats and one suicide attempt. The locations of the incidents included the WVU Law School, residence halls, an engineering building and a parking lot.
“There was an anonymous suicide letter left in our main student union last year. The year before, a student passed from suicide from falling from a university-owned parking garage,” she said.
Considering the high rate of sexual assaults at America’s universities and colleges, and the increased likelihood of suicide in survivors, increasing access to weapons could create an increase in gun suicides, Dowler said.
Dowler said she has also witnessed her fellow students using drugs and alcohol, “especially with High Street, which is lined with bars and clubs.” She also pointed to two recent alcohol-related shootings, just off campus in downtown Morgantown.
During the committee meeting, Hansen said he believes it’s clear the proposed legislation would not increase safety on the state’s college and university campuses.
“My opposition to this bill is not because I think it will lead to more bad guys with guns,” Hansen said. “My opposition is I don’t think that this draws the boundaries in the right place. On balance, I think it’s going to make people less safe than more safe.”