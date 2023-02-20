Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Evan Hansen

Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, speaks on the House floor Monday at the state Capitol in Charleston.

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

A bill that would allow guns to be carried on West Virginia’s college and university campuses moved one step closer to passage Monday in the state House of Delegates.

Senate Bill 10, which already has cleared the Senate, advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee last week and was introduced Friday on the House floor. It advanced on second reading Monday after two attempts to amend it failed by voice vote.

