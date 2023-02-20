A bill that would allow guns to be carried on West Virginia’s college and university campuses moved one step closer to passage Monday in the state House of Delegates.
Senate Bill 10, which already has cleared the Senate, advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee last week and was introduced Friday on the House floor. It advanced on second reading Monday after two attempts to amend it failed by voice vote.
The bill would allow those who hold a concealed carry permit to bring handguns on college and university campuses. The bill also includes a mandate that institutions of higher education create storage spaces in residential halls that include lockers to accommodate weapons.
The bill has been heavily debated, with supporters arguing that it would allow people to defend themselves from mass shooters. But the bill has drawn criticism from students and faculty in higher education who say allowing guns on campus will decrease safety and create a fearful learning environment that could harm the mental health of students.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, R-Cabell, attempted to amend the bill to allow universities the ability to designate gun-free housing on their campuses for students who may not want weapons in their living quarters.
The proposed amendment had the potential to negate the bill, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Capito, said.
“This is very permissive and broad,” he saids. “So nothing would prohibit a school from doing this to one dorm, but it also would not prevent making a gun-free zone in all dorms.”
Hornbuckle said giving universities the ability to provide gun-free residential options could help offset the loss of students who are uncomfortable living in environments with weapons.
“Whether you’re voting for this piece of legislation, whether you’re voting against it, it’s about the students,” Hornbuckle said. “Extend that courtesy to them as you would want that courtesy in your own home. Because some of us choose to bear arms in our home, and it’s perfectly fine. Some of us choose not to do so.”
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, offered an amendment to remove provisional concealed carry permits from the bill. Provisional permits are issued to anyone between the ages of 18 and 20, so only permit holders older than 21 would have been able to carry weapons on campus under the proposed amendment.
Hansen noted that the bill, as proposed, already attempts to draw boundaries by including exemptions to where weapons may be carried, including large events, laboratories where there might be toxic chemicals, and campus daycare centers.
“We have a duty to think about where those boundaries are and what makes the most sense for universities and for the kids that are going to school,” he said. “And so, this amendment is about whether that boundary should be 21, or whether that boundary should be 18.”
Hansen pointed to the increased rate of suicide among young people as motivation for the amendment. He said guns are the second-leading cause of death among children and teens in West Virginia. Almost 60% of those deaths are suicides, a much higher number than the national average, he said.
The state also has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of gun suicide attempts and the sixth-highest rate of gun suicide deaths.
“Suicide is an issue in West Virginia, and one that I think we need to pay attention to in this bill,” Hansen said. “And there’s a mental health crisis at our universities. We’ve heard about the mental health crisis at WVU. The drastic increase in the number of students who are seeking counseling who have, not just generalized mental health issues, but suicidal thoughts.”
Mental health issues are often exacerbated by the access to drugs and alcohol that college life can present, Hansen said.
Capito said Hansen’s amendment would have excluded a large group of people who hold valid provisional gun permits.
“This body made a public-policy decision to issue these provisional licenses to these certain classifications of folks, and I don’t see any reason why we should be isolating them here,” Capito said. “I heard a comment earlier that this should be all about the students. But I would submit to you that adoption of this amendment forgets about a large portion of those students, which are law-abiding gun owners.”
Delegate Bill Ridenour, R-Jefferson, noted that, if people age 18-20 are eligible for military service, they should be equally eligible for concealed weapons permits.
“I think that we’re disparaging those young gentlemen and gentlewomen who actually put themselves in harm’s way in perceiving that they potentially are not mature enough to handle weapons,” Ridenour said. “I believe that kids who go to college are mature. They may do immature things. That doesn’t mean that they’re not able to handle a weapon, or actually take care of the types of situations they may find themselves in.”
In response, Hansen pointed to recent testimony in the House Judiciary Committee from Dr. Chris White, a retired U.S. Marine and a professor at Marshall University who teaches a class on the role of guns in American history. White contends that the training requirements for concealed weapons permits do not meet modern gun safety standards, when compared to training received by military and law enforcement personnel.
“He went into detail about that and about his discomfort with the assumption that somebody with concealed carry training is going to be able to handle the unique situations that arise if there’s a campus shooting issue,” Hansen said.