Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The bill's lead sponsor

Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, is lead sponsor of a House bill that would reboot an economic development office to coordinate federal grant expenses, expand coal assets and come up with an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

Another West Virginia panel of lawmakers has approved coal industry-backed measures that would reboot an economic development office to coordinate federal grant expenses, expand coal assets and come up with an educational program to support the state’s coal industry.

The House Government Organization Committee on Monday advanced House Bill 3303, which would expand the powers of the Coalfield Community Development Office with the aim of giving West Virginia’s shrinking coal industry a boost.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you