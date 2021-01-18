Rules changes adopted by the West Virginia House of Delegates could stifle dissent during the 2021 legislative session, some lobbyists and community activists fear.
“They’ve got the votes to run just about anything up there, while keeping the public out,” Gary Zuckett, executive director of the West Virginia Citizens Action Group, said of the changes to rules for public hearings in the House. With 77 of 100 seats, Republicans have a supermajority in the House.
Zuckett is joining other lobbyists and community leaders in drafting a letter to Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, encouraging House leadership to revisit changes to House Rule 84 adopted last week.
Previously, if there were a request for a public hearing on a bill pending before a House committee, the committee chairperson was obligated to hold a public hearing on the matter before the committee could take up the bill.
With the rule change, adopted on a voice vote during last Wednesday’s one-day organizational session, that public hearing may be scheduled at any time up to the bill’s passage vote on the House floor (House Resolution 1).
“It pretty much makes it a therapeutic session instead of a public hearing,” Zuckett said of delaying public hearings until the bill’s passage is a foregone conclusion. “From the advocates’ point of view, one of the benefits of a public hearing is that it gets attention from the media, and it gets alternative views on an issue before the media.”
Zuckett added, “Not everybody can take days off to be a citizen lobbyist on a particular issue, but they can show up for an hour for a public hearing.”
While that rule change is permanent, the House also approved a change specifically for the 2021 regular session, which permits public hearings to be conducted using internet-based videoconferencing technology.
Although the rule does not specify it, most videoconferencing technologies require an invitation for participants to log in. Zuckett said it is not clear how people would sign up to participate in videoconferenced public hearings.
With in-person public hearings, people wishing to speak put their names on a sign-up sheet prior to the hearings.
The rule change also uses permissive language, stating that “public hearings may be held.” Zuckett said the language is unclear about whether that gives committee chairpersons latitude on whether to use videoconferencing -- or latitude on holding public hearings at all.
“Nobody knows for sure. Everything is in flux,” he said. “We’re hearing it’s all going to be long-distance, if we do have public hearings.”
House Clerk Steve Harrison did not respond to a request for clarification of the rule’s intent. Monday was a state holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and House offices were closed.
Senate rules do not require public hearings but, traditionally, committee chairpersons frequently call public hearings for complex or controversial bills.