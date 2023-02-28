Environmental and civil rights advocates called on the West Virginia Legislature Tuesday to enable a program that proponents say would slash power bills ballooning throughout the state.
Representatives of the West Virginia Environmental Council, Solar United Neighbors and NAACP West Virginia urged the Legislature to back community solar at a news conference at the Capitol.
“Many state representatives talk about new industry coming to West Virginia and growth patterns that bring surplus, but what's in it for the people of West Virginia if we're not looking at new alternatives to energy?” NAACP West Virginia president Darryl Clausell said.
Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
As of December, 22 states had policies supporting community solar deployment, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Federal and local government officials throughout the country have said community solar can slash energy costs covered by subscribers, with proponents projecting savings of 10% or more.
Community solar supporters say it would open up affordable renewable electricity to low- and moderate-income customers and extend the benefits of solar to people unable or unwilling to have solar arrays installed where they live.
“Now more than ever, there's a desire amongst young people to feel like our purchases and our dollars are actually contributing to something other than just corporate machines,” said Jillian Blair, an environment and energy resources management student at West Virginia University.
The Legislature has taken a pro-corporate, pro-coal energy approach this session rather than advancing bills that would enable community solar.
The House Finance Committee on Friday advanced two bills, House Bills 3303 and 3133, that would respectively reboot a coalfield community development office to “educate the public” about coal industry benefits and allow coal companies to claim tax credits to reduce their severance tax liability at an estimated cost to the state of $70 million per year.
“Diversifying the state's energy mix can help make more energy and make West Virginia more energy independent and less reliant on foreign fuel,” said Leah Barbor, West Virginia state director for Solar United Neighbors, a national solar support nonprofit.
West Virginia is far more reliant on coal for electricity generation than any other state.
Coal comprised 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021.
As West Virginia has clung to coal, electric bills have escalated.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
West Virginia ranks 48th nationally in installed solar, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
West Virginia Environmental Council lobbyist Lucia Valentine touted a report released last year estimating that construction of 200 megawatts of community solar statewide would save West Virginia electric customers $2.6 million to $5.3 million a year and generate 2,500 full- and part-time jobs stemming from solar installations.
The report from Morgantown-based environmental and economic development consulting firm Downstream Strategies, West Virginians for Energy Freedom and Solar United Neighbors projects that installation of 200 megawatts of community solar in West Virginia would lead to $386.3 million in new sales.
West Virginians for Energy Freedom is a coalition of individuals, nonprofit groups and businesses that champions locally owned renewable energy and efficiency technologies.
Appalachian Power has signaled opposition to community solar, instead touting its own solar offerings.
The company last month terminated its first planned project under a 2020 state law enabling utility-scale solar development, a proposed 50-megawatt solar facility in Berkeley County to be developed by a New York-based company.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said the developer, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, lost access to some of the leased land on which the development was planned, which would have reduced the facility’s generating capacity by 30%, from 50 megawatts to 35 megawatts.
Senate Bill 627 and House Bill 2159 haven’t advanced beyond the Senate Government Organization or House Energy and Manufacturing committees, respectively.
Time is running out on the bills. Wednesday is the last day bills can leave their chamber of origin in the 60-day legislative session.
Senate Government Organization Committee Chairman Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, and Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Also stalling in the Energy and Manufacturing Committee is legislation in House Bill 3423, sponsored by Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, that would enact a 12-month natural gas and electricity rate freeze.
Clausell predicted community solar would generate thousands of jobs while providing clean energy to communities of color in West Virginia.
“We should encourage and enable the development of this distributed generation and protect human life and well-being,” Clausell said.