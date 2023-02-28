Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia NAACP president Darryl Clausell speaks out in support of community solar at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston Tuesday. 

Environmental and civil rights advocates called on the West Virginia Legislature Tuesday to enable a program that proponents say would slash power bills ballooning throughout the state.

Representatives of the West Virginia Environmental Council, Solar United Neighbors and NAACP West Virginia urged the Legislature to back community solar at a news conference at the Capitol.

