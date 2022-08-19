Political and government officials this week filled legislative vacancies created by the resignations of two Kanawha County delegates.
Gov. Jim Justice on Friday appointed Andrew Anderson to the West Virginia House of Delegates to replace Larry Pack, who resigned from the House earlier this month to take an advisory role in Justice’s administration.
The Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee likewise selected Anderson to take what was Pack’s spot on the general election ballot for House District 56. He faces Del. Kayla Young, D-Kanawha.
The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee selected Pastor Wayne Crozier as the Democratic candidate for House District 53. Crozier, of Charleston, replaces Del. Jim Barach, D-Kanawha.
Barach announced in July he was withdrawing from the 2022 election to move to Florida with his family. He will finish the rest of his term in the House.
Crozier is running against Del. Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha.
Anderson will represent House District 35 for the rest of the term, which ends this year, and seek election in District 56, his district under the new legislative district map the West Virginia Legislature adopted last year.
On Friday, Justice called Anderson “a rising star with real-world business experience.”
Anderson currently works as a business development officer for Cooperative Business Services. He and his wife, Kristin, have four children.
Crozier is the founder of Abundant Life Ministries in Charleston and the Abundant Life International Fellowship of Churches, according to a news release the Kanawha Democratic Executive Committee sent out this week.
“We selected Wayne Crozier because he is well-known in this region for his commitment to serving and helping others,” Elaine Harris, chair of the executive committee, said in the release. “His ministry reaches across a host of economic, racial and generational boundaries to improve the lives of thousands.”
Crozier and his wife, Renea, have one daughter.
It would be a “tremendous honor” to serve in the House, Crozier said.
“Much of my duties as delegate would be a very natural extension of my life’s work as a minister, so I feel very well prepared to take on this new role,” he said.