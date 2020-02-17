Delegate Porterfield apologizes for stalling the legislative process

Delegate Eric Porterfield on Monday apologized to his West Virginia House colleagues, his family and his constituents for stalling the legislative process last week as part of a personal grudge.
Porterfield, a Republican from Mercer County, said he struggled with narcissism and pride as he said he was sorry for causing a procedural scene last Wednesday when he forced House clerks to read aloud the entirety of all of the bills on third reading.
Porterfield said he’d slowed the process because he was upset when House leaders didn’t discipline Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, whom Porterfield indicated had aggressively confronted him after a meeting the evening of Feb. 10.
“The spirit of narcissism and being full of pride is probably one of the greatest struggles I have as a Christian,” Porterfield said.
Porterfield said Monday he wasn’t facing any disciplinary action that he knew of in the House, and there was no indication that Steele faced any discipline.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, declined to comment about Porterfield’s apology, and Steele was in meetings Monday afternoon and evening and wasn’t available for comment, House Communications Director Jared Hunt said.
Porterfield, who during his first term in the House is most noted for making homophobic comments, said colleagues, friends and even people whom he doesn’t consider to be friends approached him during the past few days and told him his trajectory at the time wasn’t productive.
“People that usually aren’t on my side are sitting down telling me you may not want to do this,” Porterfield said. “I’m going to get off that road. I’m going to get back on the high road.”
He apologized to House Democratic leaders, specifically mentioning Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, and Minority Whip Mike Caputo, D-Marion.
He also apologized to his “fearless 58” House Republicans, specifically mentioning Hanshaw.
He apologized to the clerks who had to read the bills and to the West Virginia Senate, for any delays his actions had on the legislative process there.
He apologized to his wife, his young children and his parents, saying he had changed his tune because “I did not want to wreck my marriage. I did not want to wreck my ministry.”
Porterfield said his older brother had given him “the upper-hand strategy” over the weekend. It appeared whatever his brother suggested, Porterfield decided to go another way.
“I believed it was more important to lay down our arms and serve your people and not serve yourself,” Porterfield said.
Porterfield extended what typically is a one- to two-hour session into a 6-hour affair on Feb. 12 by having the clerk of the House read aloud all the bills lawmakers voted on that day.
“That was the move of a maverick, a move that should be used in courage, not to further promote a personal agenda,” Porterfield said.
Porterfield closed his comments Monday by asking the House to join him in a prayer.
“I’m in desperate need of your help and ask you to give me the heart of a lion and the wisdom of Solomon, to be your servant, to help my state, to help my constituents,” Porterfield said.
On Feb. 11, Porterfield asked House leaders to take action against Steele after a confrontation on Feb. 10 over Porterfield’s absence at a House Banking and Insurance Committee meeting, where a bill sponsored by Steele died in a tie vote. Porterfield alleged on the House floor that Steele was drunk at the time of the confrontation, a point which was denounced by Steele and other delegates.
Porterfield said he had talked with Capitol Police and House leadership about taking further action against Steele.
Steele told The Associated Press that he had apologized to Porterfield last week, but Porterfield responded by telling Steele to resign from the House.
“I think we all know it seems the only purpose he serves is to disrupt the process to bring attention to himself,” Steele told the AP.
Steele told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that he was considering filing a lawsuit against Porterfield. The Daily Telegraph also shared screenshots of texts between Steele and Porterfield in which Porterfield suggested Steele is gay, which Steele inferred was meant to be an insult.