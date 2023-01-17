West Virginia environmental regulators are having to administer an unprecedented influx of federal dollars with 15% of its positions unfilled.
That was one of the takeaways noted by a state finance panel of lawmakers following a budget presentation from the Department of Environmental Protection Tuesday afternoon.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola reported to the Senate Finance Committee that the agency had 874 full-time equivalent positions but had 130 vacancies that it’s trying to fill.
“We would like to be in better shape than that,” Mandirola said.
The DEP’s staffing shortage is roughly the same as it had the previous two years, according to the agency’s budget presentation.
The presentation showed the DEP’s budgeted full-time equivalent positions have decreased 6.5% since 2017.
Mandirola said the vacancies made it “that much more difficult” to oversee funding incoming from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enacted in 2021.
“Not only are we trying to fill our vacancies, but engineering firms and consulting firms are beefing up because there’s a lot of federal money out there to be spent,” Mandirola said. “So it creates more competition for the public agency.”
Mandirola added the DEP manages what he called a “revolving door” of employee losses driving the shortage by coordinating overtime, striving to keep the shortage from slowing down granting industry permits.
The DEP has been given 12 months to spend $25 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on plugging and reclaiming orphaned gas and oil wells.
Since states must pay back whatever funds they have failed to obligate under a year, time is of the essence. The Department of the Interior announced in August it had awarded an initial $560 million to 24 states, including West Virginia, to begin work.
Mandirola reported that $24 million of the $25 million has been encumbered, with the DEP slated to have 160 wells out of an agency-estimated 6,300 orphaned wells statewide remediated through the federal infrastructure funding.
One DEP response to understaffing has been contracting out projects to private industry, Mandirola said, noting the agency has relied on outside contractors to plug wells with the infrastructure law funding.
Beefing up DEP staff to tackle that task would force the agency to pare back down after the federal funding expired, Mandirola predicted.
Orphaned wells leak oil and other harmful chemicals that contaminate groundwater, hurt wildlife, lower property values and emit methane, which has a 100-year global warming potential 28 to 36 times that of carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. West Virginia had the sixth-largest estimated number of orphaned wells in the country in 2020, heightening the stakes for the state to capitalize on the available Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding for well reclamation.
But the DEP’s approach has prompted criticism from some well cleanup proponents that the state is poorly positioned to implement the funding.
They fear the DEP’s shortage of inspectors and reliance on contractors to carry out the reclamation responsibilities and choose which wells are plugged will compromise cleanup oversight.
In recent years, the DEP has reported major manpower shortages in its Office of Oil and Gas, which manages the state’s abandoned well-plugging and reclamation program.
The state’s well inspection staff dwindling from 17 to nine in the past two years on the Legislature’s watch has concerned not just environmentalists, but royalty owner advocates.
The office has faced a $1.3 million shortfall with its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, which have dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
In 2020, the office resolved to eliminate 14 of 39 positions, saving $1.1 million, according to agency officials. The ranks of inspectors have dwindled from 17 to nine.
The DEP is requiring contractors to identify, inspect and prioritize what documented or undocumented wells to plug, in addition to plugging them and reclaiming the well sites. Under the terms of state-posted contracts, contractors will have the exclusive right to plugging orphaned, abandoned wells within the contract region.
At least a quarter of all wells selected for plugging by the contractor in each region must be Class I wells — those which the agency has determined pose an immediate threat to human health or the environment, or impede mineral resource development enough to require immediate plugging.
The DEP usually selects what wells to plug.
Ted Boettner, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, a pro-renewable energy research nonprofit, has said it’s “disturbing” that the DEP is allowing contractors to choose wells to plug.
Boettner said contractors will be inclined to focus on wells that cost the least to plug beyond the 25% Class I requirement, noting it would be more ideal for all the wells slated for plugging to be Class I wells.