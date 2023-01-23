Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey presented his agency’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget to state lawmakers Monday, reporting vacancies in over a quarter of agency positions and a spike in state park annual revenue growth.
Bailey presented a proposed budget of roughly $418 million. His fiscal year 2023 overview before the Senate Finance Committee showed roughly 530 of 2,240 full-time equivalent positions were vacant, including 35% of WorkForce West Virginia positions.
WorkForce West Virginia acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said his agency had to upskill and increase its number of full-time equivalent positions to process claims from “all the madness around unemployment,” resulting in some leftover positions.
Adkins said the agency had some updated classifications, reporting that some pay scheduling “makes it difficult to compete.”
So the agency has been hiring temporary workers and giving them the skills and experience they need to meet classifications, Adkins said.
“We had classifications within WorkForce that required a four-year degree that we paid you $24,000,” Adkins said, adding later that some WorkForce West Virginia employees have a master’s degree and are being paid $35,000. “We’ve been able to fix some of that stuff, but there needs to be a complete rework of the classification system.”
In addition to Workforce West Virginia, the divisions of Forestry, Labor, and Natural Resources, the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training are housed under the Department of Commerce.
Bailey said $11.5 million of proposed appropriations would go toward adding at least two additional parks to the West Virginia State Parks system.
Bailey said state officials are working private partners who are soliciting bids to get exact estimates of what new park costs would be.
“I think we’re going to be in a better position if it’s not public what parks we’re talking about,” Bailey told the committee.
But Bailey added that his department couldn’t add a state park without legislative approval.
“So our hope is to get exact cost estimates and come back before the Legislature and get the legislative authorization to approve with these two parks would be,” Bailey said.
The West Virginia State Parks system includes 35 state parks and nine forests, according to the Division of Natural Resources’ website.
The Department of Commerce is planning to spend $10 million on additional lodging in high-demand areas, $8 million on additional recreation like Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playgrounds, new game courts and snowmobiles, and $8 million on completing tram replacement projects at Hawks Nest and Pipestem state parks, according to Bailey’s presentation.
State Parks annual revenue has climbed from approximately $20 million in 2015 to $31 million in 2021, with that figure projected to climb to $34 million for 2022, according to Bailey. Revenue shot up from around $21 million to $31 million from 2020 to 2021.
Finance panels in the Senate and House are holding budget presentations early in the legislative session as they work on the state budget.