Despite delay in ACA case, Morrisey wants Legislature to pursue insurance safety net

Even though the U.S. Supreme Court declined to fast track an appeal to overturn the Affordable Care Act, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey still wants state lawmakers to pass a bill that would take effect if the federal law is overturned.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a motion to expedite a hearing in an appeal in the case of Texas vs. U.S.A., putting the case on track to be heard by the justices likely sometime in 2021.
In the Texas case, Morrisey was one of 18 Republican attorneys general and two Republican governors who filed suit in federal court in Texas in 2018 to nullify the Affordable Care Act.
Earlier this month, Morrisey stood with Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and championed the West Virginia Health Care Continuity Act (Senate Bill 284).
Morrisey said the Supreme Court’s decision this week reaffirms the position that no emergency exists as a result of the lawsuit, and that severing certain parts of the Affordable Care Act would be done thoughtfully if the Supreme Court overturns the law.
“Severability will be one of the more challenging aspects of this case, and despite those who prophesize gloom and doom, there is no guarantee what other provisions may be severed," Morrisey said last week. "But that doesn’t mean West Virginia should not get out in front of these issues.”
If it becomes law, SB 284 would establish a patient pool for people with high-risk medical conditions and histories, and it would maintain protections that would keep an insurance provider from denying coverage based on a pre-existing condition. The Affordable Care Act includes protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
The pool and pre-existing condition protection only would take effect if the Affordable Care Act is overturned in court.
Last month, a panel of federal circuit judges ruled the ACA's individual mandate, which required most Americans to have health insurance, was unconstitutional and sent the case back to its original judge to determine which parts of the Affordable Care Act can remain intact without the individual mandate.
Attorneys representing the U.S.A. in the case appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the case is ongoing.