A House of Delegates plan to phase out the state's personal income tax, the state’s largest source of general revenue at about $2.1 billion a year, will be on passage stage in the House Friday.
A counterpoint to Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to initially cut income tax rates by 60%, resulting in a loss of $1.07 billion a year in revenue, House Bill 3300 anticipates phasing out the tax at a slower pace of multiples of about $150 million a year.
However, unlike Justice’s plan, which would partially offset lost revenue by raising more than $900 million annually from hikes in sales taxes and other tax increases, the House plan does not have a direct funding mechanism to replace lost revenue. Under HB 3300, lost revenue would grow by about $150 million a year until the entire $2.1 billion a year of tax revenue is eliminated. According to the bill’s fiscal note, that could occur somewhere between 2033 and 2039.
The bill will be up for a passage vote Friday, just three days after it originated in House Finance Committee, despite strong opposition to the bill during a virtual public hearing Thursday.
Opponents of the plan outnumbered supporters by a nearly 6-to-1 margin.
Kelly Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy, said the cuts will create a $1 billion budget shortfall by 2026, likely requiring a future Legislature to enact tax hikes similar to those that have made Justice’s proposal unpopular.
“This is a bill that is neither a moderate nor a responsible alternative to the governor’s plan,” she said.
Kathleen Stoll, a consultant who works from home in the Eastern Panhandle, said she looked at multiple states when deciding where to relocate. She said her primary concerns were internet connectivity, safe roads and bridges, clean water, quality health care systems and school systems, adequate police and fire services, and access to outdoor recreation.
“The state personal income tax was never a consideration in my relocation,” she said.
Proponents of the tax plans have claimed lower tax rates will incentivize people to move to the state.
Many speakers raised concerns that cutting -- and eventually eliminating -- the state’s largest source of general revenue will force additional cuts to already limited public programs and services.
“This is a devastating bill that will have devastating impacts on our communities and our state,” said Alex Gallo.
Bobbie Godbey said those cuts will hit a state already ranked 50th in health care, 50th in infrastructure and 45th in education, while initially providing only $14 a year in savings to most West Virginians.
Several speakers said there are too many unknowns to proceed with either of the tax cut plans, particularly since Justice failed to submit the mandated six-year budget forecast with his 2021-22 budget bill.
“We’ve seen more details from deals written on the back of napkins,” said Ryan Frankenberry. “Shifting taxes off rich West Virginians is grossly irresponsible and will hurt the state.”
Steve Roberts, executive director of the state Chamber of Commerce, was one of a handful of supporters of the plan during Thursday’s public hearing.
“This bill sends the message that West Virginia wants a smaller share of each family’s earnings,” he said.
The chamber is one of several business organizations opposing the Justice tax plan and its proposed tax hikes.
The wild card in the House phase-out plan is a proposed Income Tax Reduction Fund, which would receive revenue from a variety of sources, including up to $35 million a year of sales taxes.
It would also shift a total of $11 million a year from severance, tobacco, corporate net, business and occupation, and insurance premium taxes, and would take the state’s share of Lottery profits from Limited Video Lottery, casino sports wagering, and keno.
Each time the fund hits $400 million, $100 million would be transferred back to general revenue, while $150 million would be used to accelerate the income tax phase-out.
However, Karen Kunz, who teaches graduate-level public finance at West Virginia University, pointed out during the public hearing that most of those Lottery profits are already committed to pay off bond issues and would not be available to be transferred to the fund without defaulting on the bonds.
“There’s no way to know what the impact of this or the governor’s plan will be going forward,” she warned.
The bill will be on passage stage in the House on Friday, with five amendments pending.