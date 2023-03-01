Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The epidemiologist takes the floor
State epidemiologist Steven Blankenship speaks during a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection meeting at the Schoenbaum Center in North Charleston on Kanawha Valley ethylene oxide emissions in this August 2022 file photo.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail file photo

West Virginia environmental regulators will hold a meeting Thursday on the results of air monitoring it conducted last year to measure ethylene oxide, a carcinogen emitted at chemical facilities in the Kanawha Valley.

The Department of Environmental Protection released a report on the results last week recommending that all four known ethylene oxide-emitting facilities in Institute and South Charleston agree to more stringent monitoring of the chemical.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

