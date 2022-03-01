Miners wearing bright yellow uniforms rued the red that brought them to the floor of the West Virginia House of Delegates Monday evening.
“Every one of these laws has got blood on them,” Barry Brown, a disabled coal miner with 32 years of underground mining experience, said on the House floor.
Brown’s father and twin brother were both killed in mining accidents. He took the floor to speak out against what he sees as another disaster looming.
“Doing away with the state department and their enforcement would be the worst thing that this state could do,” Brown said.
Brown was among 22 current and retired miners and mine safety advocates speaking out against a bill moving through the House of Delegates that would strip state mine regulators of their enforcement authority, turning the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training into an assistance outlet for mine operators.
House Bill 4840 strikes out statutory references to “inspections” and “orders,” renaming them “visits” and “recommendations,” respectively.
“We’ve got a bill here that, really, it shouldn’t even be,” United Mine Workers of America director of occupational health and safety Josh Roberts said, taking the lectern after Brown.
Miners condemned provisions in HB 4840 that would remove the powers of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards and lessen the experience required for apprentices to be certified as miners.
“[It’s] a rollback in safety no matter how it’s spun,” UMWA representative and third-generation coal miner Chad Francis said. “If coal companies always did what was right, we wouldn’t need inspectors to help keep mines safe.”
UMWA International President Cecil Roberts condemned HB 4840 in a statement Tuesday.
“I cannot understand why any responsible legislator would believe the outright elimination of an entire state agency’s enforcement power would keep miners safer at work," Cecil Roberts said.
HB 4840 would remove the minimum number of “visits” that mine inspectors must make to all mines in their districts, discard a requirement that governor nominees to the state mine safety board representing operators have experience in “health and safety,” and get rid of a provision allowing for inspectors to examine mines with no advance notice.
The bill would eliminate the right of a miners’ representative to accompany an Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training representative during coal mine “visits” that would previously have been “inspections.”
But the bill would preserve the right of a salaried mine management employee to accompany an Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training representative on a mine visit.
“These miners aren’t going to talk to me when I’m out there with them if there’s someone standing with them there that’s management,” Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training mine inspector Kelly Blair said.
The bill would eliminate a provision allowing miners to request the office have an immediate investigation made when they believe that dangerous conditions exist, instead only permitting miners to ask the office to work with mine management regarding safety concerns, unless there is a concern of imminent danger.
HB 4840 has come late in the legislative session, originating from the House Government Organization Committee’s final meeting before the deadline for bills to advance out of their chamber of origin last week.
The committee abruptly advanced the bill to the House of Delegates after committee Vice Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, moved to refer it to the full House. The committee voted 16-6 nearly along party lines in favor of Foster’s motion, cutting off discussion of the 54-page bill.
“[T]o end debate on a bill that would put miners’ lives in danger is disrespectful to this House and anybody who’s ever entered a mine in the state of West Virginia,” Francis said.
Government Organization Committee Democrats last week unsuccessfully lobbied the House’s Republican supermajority to accept their recommendation that the bill be referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, defended the panel’s abrupt advancement of the bill by accusing Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, of being “inflammatory” in her comments on the legislation during exchanges with committee counsel.
Steele subsequently announced there would be a public hearing on the bill.
Steele has argued there are more than enough state and federal inspectors for coal mines in West Virginia, and that inspectors aren’t being used properly. Fellow bill sponsor Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, has said he views the bill as an opportunity to implement new training for coal companies.
Harrison County coal miner James Hansen shared a different perspective Monday evening.
“State inspectors are the most responsive inspectors we have,” Hansen said. “They are the fastest ways to get our issues dealt with. Whenever we find a hazardous condition, it could be five days before you see the feds.”
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration is required to inspect each underground mine four times a year and each surface mine twice a year.
“I ask you all to, please, do not push this bill,” said Blair, who lost his brother and uncle in mining accidents. “You’re taking away my enforcement powers.”
HB 4840 would reduce the amount of experience required for an apprentice to be certified as an underground or surface miner from six to three months.
Marion County coal miner Brian Toothman said that measure would be “very detrimental to the business.”
The bill would also reduce the amount of time for an apprentice to work within sight and sound of a mine foreman or experienced miner from their first 120 days of mine employment to their first 90 days.
“I would say that that is a rollback in training, not an advancement in training,” Josh Roberts said.
The legislation would abolish a three-member appeals board that makes determinations on questions of miners’ entitlements following withdrawal orders and discharge or discrimination appeals.
Current law requires the appeals board to issue a decision within 45 days and automatically reinstate the miner if it fails to do so due to operator or board delay.
“It’s a strong law that promotes good behavior,” said Beckley attorney Sam Petsonk, who specializes in miner safety grievance cases.
Under HB 4840, miners would have to file appeals in the circuit court in the county where the petitioner lives or where the mine is located — a change Petsonk predicts would subject miners to overcrowded circuit court dockets.
An Office of Health Miners’ Safety and Training spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. The office is housed within the Department of Commerce, whose spokesman Andy Malinowski declined comment.
The office of Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, did not respond to a request for comment.
A Gazette-Mail analysis of Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data in July found that coal companies owned by Justice were assessed about $200,000 for some 200 state mine safety violations since 2018, including $107,500 for two violations of a state statute requiring operators to immediately notify an inspector of an accident or serious personal injury.
Monday’s hearing was held hours after the Governor’s Office announced the death of a coal miner in McDowell County.
Steven Hively, 52, of Philippi, died Monday morning when he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine, according to the Governor’s Office.
Hively’s death was the second fatal mining accident in West Virginia in 2022. West Virginia was the site of six fatal mining accidents in 2021, the most the state had in any year since 2017, when it suffered eight, according to Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
The hearing’s 23rd and final speaker was HB 4840’s lone supporter to take the lectern: West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton.
Hamilton said the coal industry takes “great pride” in its safety programming, and contended the bill wouldn’t make miners less safe.
“[A]ll this does is repurpose and redirect our state resources,” Hamilton said.
HB 4840 is on track for a vote in the House of Delegates Wednesday after the House Rules Committee voted along party lines 13-5 Tuesday against moving the bill to the House's inactive calendar.
“It puts miners’ lives at more risk,” Francis said.