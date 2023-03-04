When David Bounds heard about House Bill 3270, his mind flashed back to his mine bosses’ unwritten law.
“The situation was, you do it our way or else,” Bounds, 75, of Oak Hill, remembers, his breath beleaguered by more than four decades of black lung disease.
That way meant mine operators withholding water for Bounds and other miners to put on equipment to hold down dust — except when an inspector came. It meant telling them to turn off monitoring devices they wore to measure how much dust they inhaled until quitting time to skew the samples. It meant discarding and not replacing partially torn curtains meant to ventilate mines.
“That’s the way we had to work,” says Bounds, who toiled 21 years in the mines after he was diagnosed with black lung in 1982 to support his daughter and put food on the table.
Some 35 miles south of where Bounds sat with a portable oxygen machine in his living room, his longtime coworker Nathaniel Conley risked back pain with the slightest wiggle in his kitchen table chair. Conley, 72, of Zela, said his quality of life still suffers from getting his chin crushed in 1981 against a gas detection machine he recalled telling his bosses had been in an unsafe position.
“You can’t put a price on quality of life,” Conley says between one of his three or four daily doses of hydrocodone, thinking about HB 3270.
HB 3270 is pain relief proposed for employers, not workers.
The bill approved by the West Virginia House of Delegates would introduce a limit on how much miners and other workers can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job.
“I think they’re really doing the coal miners wrong,” said former coal miner and National Black Lung Association President Gary Hairston, 68, of Beckley. “Anybody that’s working for a company that they can get away with doing something dangerous and put you in and [you] get nearly killed and they say, ‘This is all we’ll give you,’ that’s kind of tough for a man to swallow.”
If it becomes law, HB 3270 would set a $500,000 cap for each person, no matter how many plaintiffs or defendants in a case, or double the economic damages before offset, whichever is higher, on how much a plaintiff can recover in noneconomic losses. The cap would increase to account for inflation.
HB 3270 would raise the burden of proof workers must meet to prove a defendant is responsible for their occupational lung disease under the state law allowing them to recover noneconomic losses from employers that knowingly caused the disease.
“Why are coal miners always the ones to suffer so coal companies can save a dime?” Beckley-based labor and black lung benefits lawyer Sam Petsonk said.
Deliberate intent by the numbers
It was the timber industry, not the coal industry, that lined up in support of HB 3270 at a House Judiciary Committee-held public hearing on the bill last month.
Three speakers from Allegheny Wood Products, a lumber manufacturer with sawmill locations throughout West Virginia, signed up to speak at the hearing.
Eric Carlson, executive director of the West Virginia Forestry Association, a timber production and forest management trade nonprofit, said at the hearing that insurance isn’t affordable enough for small logging businesses to protect themselves against legal action taken under the state’s ‘deliberate intent’ law.
Deliberate intent lawsuits are enabled by statutory language barring immunity from litigation in cases where employers showed “deliberate intention” to allow unsafe work conditions.
Allegheny Wood Products President John Crites II predicted at the hearing HB 3270 would eliminate false claims that drive up insurance and litigation costs.
“[I]nsurance is extremely expensive if you can get it at all,” Crites said.
But deliberate intent insurance coverage is an optional addition to employer liability insurance for West Virginia employers that many don’t pay for, according to state data.
Deliberate intent coverage comprised just 6% of total policy premiums among the top 68 carriers in the state by premium volume, according to a deliberate intent data survey conducted by the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner conducted late last year.
That 6% was 1.6 percentage points fewer than the statewide clip in 2015, showing a decline in the deliberate intent ratio to overall premium.
Total policy premium levels fell by more than a third, from $194.6 million in 2015 to $128.3 million in 2021, while policy counts with deliberate intent coverage increased 11%, from 14,264 to 15,835.
Deliberate intent premium levels decreased at an even greater clip over that span, from $14.7 million in 2015 to $7.6 million in 2021.
The Offices of the Insurance Commissioner, which regulates the state’s insurance market, noted in a report summarizing the results of its survey that workers’ compensation loss costs have decreased each year, lowering overall premium levels.
West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner Deputy Commissioner and General Counsel Erin Hunter estimated roughly half of employers in West Virginia may have bought deliberate intent coverage endorsement through an admitted workers’ compensation insurance carrier.
Hunter cited an estimate of 37,000 workers’ compensation policies statewide derived from National Council on Compensation Insurance data and an expectation the data call’s finding of roughly 16,000 policies having deliberate intent coverage was a slight undercount.
Out of 742 deliberate intent claims insurers reported from 2015 through 2021, 421, or 57%, were $0 claims, including claims filed but never pursued and claims that didn’t meet the high proof threshold, according to the Offices of the Insurance Commissioner.
When including the $0 claims, data showed an average of just under $100,000 per claim. When excluding the $0 claims, average incurred costs per claim rose to roughly $230,000. Some claims easily reach coverage limits, the report notes.
Petsonk said the $500,000 component of HB 3270’s cap on recoverable noneconomic damages was “scarcely enough” to compensate for decades of lost wages in a lawsuit against companies who cause black lung by deliberate, intentional lawbreaking.
Lung and logger risks
HB 3270’s advancement comes as black lung afflicts more younger miners throughout West Virginia and Central Appalachia.
Exposure to highly toxic silica dust has increased with miners cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, accelerating the scarring of miners’ lungs. Silica dust is composed of small particles that become airborne during drilling, chipping, cutting, grinding and other work activities.
Petsonk noted many miners are developing black lung in their 30s or 40s, losing decades of earning power and are at risk of losing more if HB 3270 becomes law.
“Now they will lose any remedy in these cases that would be enough to adequately take care of their children and families,” Petsonk predicted, referring to the impact he fears HB 3270 would have.
A 2018 National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health report on underground miners working from 1970 to 2017 found that severe black lung in Central Appalachia had reached its highest level since record-keeping began in the 1970s.
Coal miners suffer from substantially elevated odds of death from lung diseases other than black lung caused by dust inhalation like lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found in a study published in this month’s edition of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, a peer-reviewed journal.
“It is deeply perverse that the Legislature may reward coal companies with a liability cap in these cases after companies have for years heartlessly preferred production over adequate dust control, which has resulted in the destruction of countless miners’ lungs,” said Wes Addington, executive director of the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, a Kentucky-based nonprofit law firm that represents coal miners and their families on black lung and mine safety issues.
House passage of HB 3270 came a day after the body held a moment of silence for William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, who died on Feb. 26 while working as a contractor near a Mingo County coal mine.
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued the four mines where mining deaths occurred in 2022 more than 450 safety and health citations since the start of 2019 for reported violations deemed “significant and substantial.” The agency uses that designation for hazards there’s a reasonable likelihood could result in serious injury.
“Coal miners are continually asked to sacrifice their health to power our nation’s economy,” said Willie Dodson, Central Appalachia field coordinator for the environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices. “... It is egregious for the West Virginia Legislature to put a price on miners' heads like this.”
Logging is dangerous, too.
Establishments classified as logging or sawmill businesses in West Virginia were issued 95 violations for incidents across 45 incidents that resulted in at least six deaths and five additional hospitalizations since the beginning of 2018, according to federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration data. Those included nine violations issued to Allegheny Wood Products.
Allegheny Wood Products did not respond to a request for comment.
Industry’s “end of the deal”
HB 3270, now sitting in the Senate Judiciary Committee, was presented as a compromise bill in the House Judiciary Committee, which moved the bill to the full House. The original version of HB 3270 set a $250,000 cap on noneconomic losses recoverable with no provision allowing double economic damages before offset if it’s a higher total than a fixed cap, as is included in the current version of the bill.
HB 3270 comes a year after the Legislature considered legislation in HB 4394 that would have eliminated the ability of West Virginia workers and their families to file deliberate intent claims altogether.
“I know some of you have heartburn on this and stuff. I’ve got a little heartburn both ways and stuff,” Delegate Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, said in the House Judiciary Committee meeting at which the panel advanced the bill to the full House. “But I think it’s a good compromise, and I think it’s a pretty good bill.”
The Legislature has persisted in offering significant concessions to the coal industry throughout this legislative session.
In an 89-7 vote, the House passed HB 3133, which would allow coal companies to claim tax credits to reduce their severance tax liability at a Department of Revenue-estimated cost to the state of $70 million per year.
In an 86-2 vote, the House passed the West Virginia Coal Association-backed HB 3303, which would reboot the state Coalfield Community Development Office to expand coal assets and “develop an educational program and policy materials” to “educate the public” about what the legislation says are “economic and societal benefits provided by the coal industry.”
With only one vote in opposition among both chambers combined on HB 3308, the Legislature advanced the bill to the governor, signing off on requiring state Public Service Commission approval for a public electric utility to close any electric generating plant or unit.
In a 33-0 vote last month, the Senate approved Senate Bill 609, a bill that, as amended since in the House, would require Public Energy Authority approval to decommission any existing coal, oil or natural gas-fueled power plant.
Critics of the latter two bills say they would unduly insert state government into private business decisions at electric ratepayers’ expense to guard against closures of coal-fired plants helping fuel West Virginia’s declining coal industry and local tax bases.
Miner advocates want to see the Legislature place a similar premium on miner protection.
“It seems like the working man, he always gets the worst end of the deal on everything,” said Hairston, the National Black Lung Association president.
GOP intent on deliberate intent
The bar a plaintiff must clear to prove an employer deliberately intended to cause harm is high under state law.
A plaintiff must show an unsafe working condition existed that presented a high degree of risk and a strong probability of serious injury or death and that the employer had “actual knowledge” of the condition and that degree of risk and probability.
The unsafe working condition must be a violation of state or federal safety statute or a “well-known” industry safety standard.
The Legislature made ‘deliberate intent’ a harder threshold to meet legally in 2015, adding the “actual knowledge” requirement in House Bill 2011 led in sponsorship by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, before he assumed that role.
Eight years later, HB 3270 would require an employee seeking compensation under the deliberate intent law for occupational lung disease to prove an employer fraudulently concealed or manipulated dust or air quality samples.
HB 3270 originally would have eliminated occupational lung disease as a cause of action under the deliberate intent law entirely.
“Why is the Legislature targeting coal miners with a higher standard of proof?” Petsonk said.
HB 3270 split House Republicans.
Assistant Majority Whip Adam Vance, R-Wyoming, and Delegate Jordan Bridges, R-Logan, both coal miners, voted against HB 3270. Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, who challenged Hanshaw for the House speakership last year, spoke fervently against the bill.
“I’ve got really good friends in this body who’ve put it all on the line going underneath the ground mining that coal,” Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, said. “We know who they are in this body. Look them in the eye and tell them, ‘You’re only worth $500,000.’ No, better yet, go look at their family.”
But Republican leadership united in backing the bill.
Hanshaw, Majority Leader Eric Householder, R-Berkeley; Majority Whip Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer; Speaker Pro Tempore Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson; and Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, each voted for HB 3270.
So did House Judiciary Committee chairman and 2024 gubernatorial candidate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, whose committee advanced the bill.
The political action committee for Encova, the highest workers’ compensation insurer group with the largest 2021 premium market share by far per the Offices of the Insurance Commissioner report, contributed $4,600 to Capito’s gubernatorial campaign a week after his Nov. 29 candidacy announcement. The campaign netted $5,600 more from Encova CEO Thomas Obrokta Jr. within a week of Capito’s candidacy announcement.
Encova did not respond to a request for comment.
“Not the safe way”
Nearly two decades removed from a 34-year coal mining career ending after his right foot broke in three different places in a mining accident, David Bounds remembers feeling less safe at the end of his time in the mines than at the beginning.
“They were rush, rush, rush, and when you rush, you’re going to make mistakes,” Bounds said. “... When you rush in any job, you start making mistakes. If you could take your time and do it right, take time out to hang a little bit of curtain, stretch the water line up there and hook it to your equipment and keep the dust down, maybe all of us wouldn’t have black lung like we do.”
Protective hooks mean something different now to Bounds as his portable oxygen machine hums nearby.
“It’s hard to recuperate if you get out of breath,” Bounds said. “... So when I get to feeling down, I start hooking up.”
Long after the dust settles on this state legislative session, Bounds will bear scars inside he says mine operators ensured.
“Their way was not the safe way,” Bounds said.