Representing the DOT

West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston defended his agency's contractor payment oversight and bemoaned delays in progress toward completion of Corridor H during a Senate Finance Committee meeting Thursday.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

Speaking before the Senate Finance Committee, Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston downplayed complaints from contractors reported by committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmedia

llc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

