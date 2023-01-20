Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

David Roach Senate Education

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David Roach stands ready to testify before the Senate Finance Committee earlier this week. During the meeting, Roach discussed proposed legislation to support early education in West Virginia.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

A bill focusing on early education continues to wind its way through the West Virginia Senate.

The Senate Education Committee this week advanced SB 274 to the Finance Committee.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

Tags

Recommended for you