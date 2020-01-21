EBA executive director: Next generation transmitters for public TV to begin signing on this month

Installation of new, state-of-the-art transmitters for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s three television stations should be completed by August, Educational Broadcasting Authority executive director Chuck Roberts told the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday.
“It’s not just the next-gen HDTV broadcasting. It’s about emergency services,” he said during budget hearings for the state Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Along with improved audio and video quality, and the ability to broadcast to cellphones, tablets, and computers with wireless Internet connections, the ATSC 3.0 technology includes multiple additional subchannels, including one that will be used as a statewide emergency services broadcast network.
The Legislature in 2019 provided a $7.31 million supplemental appropriation for the upgrade, which is being done in conjunction with the Federal Communications Commission’s mandated “spectrum repacking,” which is requiring more than 1,000 television stations nationally to change channel assignments to free up more broadcast spectrum for wireless broadband.
Roberts said the upgrade for WNPB-TV in Morgantown should be completed this month, with WVPB-TV, Charleston-Huntington, and WSWP-TV, Beckley, on schedule for completion this summer.
Like most agencies appearing before House and Senate Finance committees this session, EBA is asking for a relatively flat 2020-21 funding request — with one exception: A $120,000 increase in the personnel line-item in order to hire two broadcast engineers.
“Because of budget cuts, our engineering staff is down to 1½ people covering a statewide broadcasting network,” Roberts said of operating television and radio transmitters statewide.
State funding for public broadcasting has been cut by more than $2 million a year, going from $5.5 million in 2011-12 to about $3.7 million currently.
“West Virginia Public Broadcasting does not exist without this body’s support. It would be a pass-through of national programming,” Roberts told the senators, referring to Mountain Stage, the Legislature Today, and other locally produced programming.
Also during Senate Finance budget hearings Tuesday:
n Arts, Culture and History curator Randall Reid-Smith said the agencies that make up the department have done remarkable work, even though the overall $9.5 million budget is $2.6 million less than its predecessor, Education and the Arts, received annually.
“Reduced funds equals reduced staffing, equals reduced programs and services,” he said.
n Public Service Commission chairwoman Charlotte Lane said her agency also struggles to fill vacancies because of comparatively low pay.
“It’s very difficult to attract people, but we’re doing our best,” she said, adding that one-third of the PSC’s 224 employees will be eligible to retire this year.
Also, Lane said the PSC is awaiting completion of a focused management audit of Frontier Communications regarding multiple consumer complaints regarding the phone and Internet service provider.
“We’re well aware of that, and we’re working on that,” she said of complaints about service.