Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bills aimed at addressing student safety provisions and another that would increase the number of institutions eligible to receive Promise Scholarship students moved through the Legislature on Thursday and Friday.

HB 3271

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Tags

Recommended for you