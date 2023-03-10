Bills aimed at addressing student safety provisions and another that would increase the number of institutions eligible to receive Promise Scholarship students moved through the Legislature on Thursday and Friday.
HB 3271
If signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice, HB 3271 would place audio recording devices inside special needs classrooms containing their own bathrooms.
The measure, which unanimously passed the Senate on Thursday, would add audio recording devices to roughly 421 applicable self-contained classroom bathrooms serving special needs students in West Virginia. The bill would add to the expanding security portfolio of special needs classrooms themselves, which already include video recording to monitor for abuse.
Parents would be allowed to opt their children out of using monitored facilities and make arrangements with staff to use another facility.
Recordings would be required to be monitored for 15 minutes every 90 days by a school’s principal or a designee selected by the county school system. A notice would also have to be placed on applicable bathroom doors indicating that audio recording was taking place.
Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi, R-Logan, who introduced the bill, said it was inspired by the students of former Holz Elementary teacher Nancy Boggs, who was convicted in 2022 on 10 counts of battery against three special needs children and sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Videos captured in the classroom showed Boggs’ verbal abuse as well as various acts of battery, which included hitting, hair pulling, pushing, slamming a child’s head onto a desk, and pulling a chair out from underneath a child, causing them to fall.
The House passed the bill 96-1 on Feb. 27.
“This is a need because we sadly had children that were sent into the bathroom to eat their lunch there," Mazzocchi said. "They were abused, verbally abused, and no one has really a proof of this. This will hopefully help us to go forward to help our very vulnerable children.”
SB 187
If signed into law, Senate Bill 187 would make it a felony for a school employee or volunteer to engage in sexual acts with a student at a public or private primary or secondary school, or at a college where the employee or volunteer works.
The law would apply regardless of consent, ages involved and the location of the offense. It would be a felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison, a fine of $1,000 and the permanent forfeiture of a teaching license.
The provision for college-aged students was added via amendment on the House floor Friday, after which it passed 90-7. It passed unanimously in the Senate on Feb. 13.
The bill was introduced by Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel. The Senate must concur with a title amendment before the bill goes to the governor.
HB 3224
HB 3224 would make West Virginia Junior College an available option to recipients of the Promise Scholarship.
The institution, with locations in Charleston, Morgantown and Bridgeport, would become the first and only junior college eligible to receive Promise students students.
The bill was proposed by Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia. It passed unanimously in the House on Feb. 28 and unanimously in the Senate on Thursday. It now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.