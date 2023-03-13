Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Speaker of the House where the bill stopped

West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, presided over the failure in his chamber of a bill that would have asserted the state's eminent domain power for rail-trail projects. Hanshaw chairs the Rules Committee that didn't return the bill to the House's active calendar for legislation.  

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

A bill that would have asserted state eminent domain power for rail-trail projects failed in the West Virginia House of Delegates after it passed with ease through the Senate.

Senate Bill 160 didn’t make it through the House by the close of the legislative session this weekend.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

