Opponents of state Elk River Trail development plans who claim they own the right-of-way where the project is unfinished are objecting to a bill that would assert the state’s power of eminent domain for rail-trail projects.
Clay County property owners are raising concerns with Senate Bill 160, which is before the full House of Delegates after passage through the Senate and the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee.
SB 160 would authorize the state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities to exercise all powers granted in another section of state code, including the power of eminent domain, to establish trails for nonmotorized recreational use.
Department of Commerce General Counsel Garner Marks told the Economic Development and Tourism Committee earlier this month that per his “read” of the bill, the agency would still have that power even if that language was stricken from the bill.
“[I]t’s just a cross-reference to their existing powers, which do, in fact, include eminent domain,” Marks said.
The section of code outlining Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities powers and duties that SB 160 references, §17-16F-4, does not mention rail trails. The section authorizes the division to obtain any property and “every kind or character of motive powers and conveyances or appliances” needed to carry goods through a railway, waterway or airway to carry out the provisions of Article 16F governing the division.
Marks emphasized he would have to defer to counsel for the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities, which is housed under the Department of Transportation.
Spokespeople for the Department of Transportation and the Department of Commerce did not respond to requests for comment.
The House Rules Committee moved SB 160 to its inactive calendar Wednesday evening. Moving a bill to the inactive calendar is an option legislators can choose when they’re not ready for a bill to move forward. Returning the bill to the active calendar requires approval by the Rules Committee.
Procious landowner John Morgan contends SB 160 would be an unconstitutional taking of property and require the state to provide "just compensation" in eminent domain cases that result in the state spending money it should direct elsewhere.
Clay County landowners have threatened to sue the developer of the Elk River Trail and West Virginia authorities if the developer, Elk River Railroad, doesn’t give up its claim to own the right-of-way where the project is unfinished.
Landowners have disputed Elk River Railroad claims that the company owns the right-of-way where it plans to complete the trail. They say they own 28.75 miles of the right-of-way from near Hartland to near Clendenin, contending that property reverted to them when the railroad line was previously abandoned.
Elk River Railroad, a Summersville-based company, plans to sell the old rail bed to become a segment of the Elk River Trail, operated as a state park by the Division of Natural Resources.
The threatened lawsuits asked that the plaintiffs be declared owners of their parcels in which the defendants claim to own an interest.
Gov. Jim Justice and Elk River Railroad Vice President James Davis signed a letter of intent in April 2019 setting terms of a “future definitive agreement.” For $2.8 million, the West Virginia State Rail Authority would buy all rights and interests in the 54-mile stretch, plus 18 more miles of rail line right-of-way from near Clay to Widen, for the Buffalo Creek Trail.
The Governor’s Office said in March that Division of Natural Resources representatives had provided consultation to Elk River Railroad regarding trail development and been apprised of matters regarding the Hartland-to-Clendenin section. But it’s the company’s obligation to resolve adjoining landowner concerns, the office said, adding the state will take ownership once Elk River Railroad addresses title claims.
The State Rail Authority was folded into the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities last year.
“Let’s say there have been issues [that] the entity from which we intend to purchase the rights is working to settle now before we take any official state action,” Marks said.
The Elk River Trail’s supporters have predicted a completed trail would be an economic boon for Clay County and its communities.
A report published last year by Morgantown-based environmental consulting firm Downstream Strategies found that towns along the Elk River Trail could expect nearly $390 million in regional economic activity from new sales activity over the next 15 years.
“The Trail System is a potential game-changer for the communities of Sutton, Gassaway, Clay, and Clendenin,” the Elk River Trail Foundation-cosponsored report said.
“This is giving them the warning that, here it is, we want to make sure that we’re able to complete our trail all the way from point A to point B,” Economic Development and Tourism Committee Vice Chairman Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, said of SB 160’s eminent domain provision.
Most of the roughly 100 people packed into the Clay County Courthouse for a March 2022 town hall meeting on the Elk River Railroad’s plans complete the trail along a 23-mile stretch from Hartland to Queen Shoals voiced opposition to its ownership claim.
Elk River Railroad president Frank Jorgensen offered the attendees assurance the company had no intention of eliminating vehicular access for landowners adjacent to the trail, a concern many attendees voiced.
“We’re going to figure out how to do it safely so that it’s safe as a state park for pedestrian use, safe as a state park for bicycle use, safe for vehicular use,” Jorgensen said.
In November, Jorgensen said his company was “working in good faith with the affected landowners and their counsel for an amicable resolution of this matter.”
Jorgensen did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Procious landowner Tawney Mangus, a vocal opponent of the Elk River Railroad development plan, sees SB 160 as a sign the Elk River Railroad and the state are in legal trouble.
“Why would they have to pull eminent domain if [Elk River Railroad] owns them?” Mangus said in a phone interview, referring to the properties in dispute.
An amendment by Delegate Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, to remove the eminent domain language failed in the Economic Development and Tourism Committee.
SB 160 was amended in the House Economic Development and Tourism Committee, meaning it will require Senate concurrence before heading to the governor’s desk.
“Eminent domain should be used as a last resort, when we as a people, a society, absolutely have to have something,” Assistant Majority Whip George Street, R-Preston, said at the committee meeting at which SB 160 advanced. “I really feel that this is an overreach. We don’t have to have this bicycle trail.”