Just days after a shooting at Michigan State University, West Virginians took to the podium Wednesday to protest a proposed bill that would allow firearms to be carried on college campuses.
Senate Bill 10 was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday morning in the House of Delegates chambers at the State Capitol, where the majority of the individuals who spoke during the hour-long session opposed the bill. Each speaker was given one minute.
Known as the Campus Self Defense Act, the bill would allow a person who holds a concealed firearm permit to carry a pistol or revolver at institutions of higher education. Buildings leased to private entities would be exempt, and the schools would retain the ability to prohibit firearms at large gatherings. Schools would even be required to provide storage space and safes for guns, according to the bill.
The bill has already been approved by the Senate. It was advanced to the floor of the House of Delegates Wednesday afternoon during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee.
Alicia Kalka, Fairmont State University associate vice president for Enrollment and Student Life, speaks against Senate Bill 10 allowing guns on campus during a public hearing in the House Chamber Wednesday.
WV Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, speaks against Senate Bill 10, which would allow guns on campus, at a news conference following a public hearing in the House Chamber Wednesday.
Chris White is a professor of history at Marshall University and a former U.S. Marine infantryman who spoke against the bill both at the hearing and during the committee meeting. While the bill may increase gun violence, it is certain to increase the likelihood of gun accidents, he said.
“Marshall, WVU, and the other universities have expressed that they are opposed to this bill. And I'm not going to say that this is going to increase actual violence on campus. It might. But what I do know is it’s going to increase accidental discharges because of the students and the other people who are not trained the same way that military and law enforcement are,” he said.
Speaking against the bill, Adrianne Dering, a student at West Virginia University from Monongalia County, said she was on campus at Michigan State with her daughter just hours before the recent shooting. It’s hard to imagine how more guns would make such a situation better, she said.
“Five hours before someone opened fire on that campus, my daughter and I were standing in that exact space. And every time I picture myself there, more guns in that situation is not the answer,” she said.
Veronica Kovach, a first-year masters student at WVU, expressed bitterness that the Legislature would consider the bill.
“I wanted to say thank you in advance to the members of the Legislature for their thoughts and prayers that students at WVU will receive after the next campus shooting is bound to happen if and when the campus self defense act passes,” Kovach said. “We truly appreciate that no thought has gone into making this piece of legislation, and I pray that every delegate understands the fear that this act will bring college students across the state."
Retired attorney Robin Godfrey said the bill creates a “dangerous and volatile mix.”
“We’re making the job of police more dangerous and difficult. They come into an active shooter situation and they have to decide instantly who do they shoot? I’m saying they probably shoot the first person they see with a gun. Is that a student? Is it a faculty member?” Godfrey said.
Godfrey said the bill does not reflect well on the state, making it unattractive for prospective students.
“We want them to come here and it says: 'Don’t come here. This is a backwater state with a crazy, dangerous approach to gun violence,'” Godfrey said. “If guns make colleges safer, why aren’t they allowed in here? Why are guns OK in colleges and not here at the Legislature?”
Speaking in favor of the bill, Zachary Campbell of the West Virginia Citizens Defense League, said citizens deserve the right to defend themselves, even on college campuses. He pointed out that the bill would apply only to those who have completed certification for carrying a concealed weapon.
“This is for concealed carry permit holders only. These are not random students. To get a concealed carry permit in West Virginia requires both a mental and criminal background check at both the state and federal level,” White said. “It requires certification by an instructor who by law must have a live fire demonstration to prove proficiency and requires paying the state a licensing fee. I ask you to look beyond the rhetoric of this issue.”
Marshall University student E.T. Bowen said they were appalled that the bill was being considered so soon after the incident in Michigan. Bowen and many others pointed out that the very presence of weapons on campus would harm the mental health of students.
“I skipped class to be here today so I could come here to tell you that we are already terrified on campus, as is. We don’t need more guns to exacerbate that. This bill is like throwing kerosene on a wildfire,” Bowen said. "It is appalling that we even need to say that while there is still blood on the ground at Michigan State. How many people have to die before you all to act accordingly. And trust that we will not forget how casually you have disregarded our safety and well-being in favor of profit and political gain."
Eloise Elliott, WVU faculty representative to state government, said the school’s faculty voted to oppose SB 10 back in January, saying it will harm the school in multiple ways, including the recruitment and retention of students and faculty.
“We believe that allowing firearms onto our campuses by anyone other than our trained personnel may bring unintended negative consequences to the university community, including public health issues, such as accidents, suicides, or intent to cause fear or harm, as well as negative affects on recruitment and retention of students, faculty, and staff,” she said.
