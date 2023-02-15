Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Dozens gathered on Feb. 15, 2023 at the State Capitol for a public hearing about the Campus Carry Act.

Just days after a shooting at Michigan State University, West Virginians took to the podium Wednesday to protest a proposed bill that would allow firearms to be carried on college campuses.

Senate Bill 10 was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday morning in the House of Delegates chambers at the State Capitol, where the majority of the individuals who spoke during the hour-long session opposed the bill. Each speaker was given one minute.

Lawmakers in the House of Delegates held a public hearing on a bill that would allow people with a concealed carry permits to carry firearms on college campuses. 

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

